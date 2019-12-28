CANONSBURG — It’s not always easy to coach Gabe Willochell.
It’s even harder to wrestle him.
The Greater Latrobe senior pinned his way through the first day of the Powerade Christmas Wrestling Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School on Friday — including an upset of a national prep runner-up.
The fall over third-seeded Drew Munch of Wyoming Seminary, guaranteed Willochell will earn a medal at the Powerade event, which is considered one of the nation’s toughest high school tournaments.
Munch scored a quick takedown and looked to turn Willochell, but the Wildcats’ 132-pounder shifted his hips and reversed Munch straight to his back.
“We were in a weird scramble, and reached back and grabbed his head and got in a headlock position,” Willochell said. “I’m in that position a lot because I come out of there through scrambles.”
While it was an unconventional move — young wrestlers are taught never to reach back for the head from the bottom position — it worked for Willochell.
“Gabe definitely works on that, from a leg or a crab position,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mike Ciotti said. “It’s a little technique where he’s able to hip over. It works pretty well.”
It certainly did on Friday night.
So, does Willochell ever his coach saying “No, no, no!” to a sequence only to see it have a positive outcome.
“Yeah, a lot of times,” Willochell said with a smile. “The stuff that he tells me is good. I just kind of do my own thing.”
Ciotti was perfectly fine with Willochell’s technique on Friday.
“That was awesome!” Ciotti said “He likes to do different things. He’s going to do it differently than anyone else.”
Willochell will face Stroudsburg’s Patrick Noonan in Saturday’s semifinal round, which begins at 11 a.m. It’s a rematch of a bout that Noonan won last season.
“We lost to him here last year,” Ciotti said. “We’re looking forward to that match. Hopefully we get a little redemption.”
The Wildcats are in 15th place entering the second day of the tournament, which features 53 teams from as far away as Texas.
Greater Latrobe freshmen Vincent Kilkeary (106 pounds) and Nathan Roth (120) will each return in the consolation rounds on Saturday.
Kilkeary pinned seventh-seeded Nic Allison of Mifflin County to reach the quarterfinal round before falling, 11-7, to Hempfield Area’s Briar Priest.
“Kilkeary got tossed for five,” Ciotti said. “He’s soaking weight 105 pounds, but he’s got a gas tank like no other.
“He looks to score points and points and points. He’s got the technique and the mental aspect.”
Roth dropped a 3-1 decision to seventh-seeded Joey Fischer of South Park, but won three bouts, including a 10-3 victory over Hempfield Area’s Ethan Berginc.
Corey Boerio, a freshman 182-pounder, went 2-2 for Greater Latrobe, as the youngsters impressed Ciotti.
“They’re loving it,” he said. “Those guys have heard about Powerade for a long time. They’re excited to be down here.
“And they aren’t here just for the experience. They came down here and are doing really well. They have the confidence. They’ve been wrestling all over the country for years.”
Tyler Cymmerman is the only Derry Area wrestler returning for the second day of competition. The fifth seed at 126 pounds, Cymmerman won his first two bouts before dropping a 10-1 major decision to Meyer Shapiro of Maryland’s Bullis School.
“I told Ty, ‘We come to places like this to find people to beat you, too,’” Trojans’ coach Mike Weinell said. “This is where you learn.
“If you want to win at the end of the year, that’s where you need to put it together. The kid was just a half-second ahead of him on everything.
“We talk about flow wrestling...that’s what I’m talking about it. I said, ‘Ty, you might have had a hesitation a little bit. He didn’t. That’s the difference in the match.’”
Weinell wants his wrestlers to face the best competition possible during the regular season so that they can win state titles in March. It’s worked, as Jimmy Gulibon won four titles under Weinell, Mickey Phillippi won three and Travis Shaffer added another.
“We used to go everywhere to get Jimmy losses — all of those guys,” Weinell said. “It’s OK. It’s part of learning.”
Now it will be up to Cymmerman to learn from it and try to rebound on Saturday, when he faces Hampton’s Zach Wright.
“Obviously, he’s disappointed, but I thought he wrestled really well today,” Weinell said.
In addition to Priest, Hempfield Area has Ty Linsenbigler (145) and Isaiah Vance (285) in the semifinals. Justin Cramer (195) and Dillon Ferretti (220) are still alive in the consolation rounds.
Luke Geibig, a 113-pounder, is the only Mount Pleasant wrestler still in the hunt for a medal.
