HERSHEY — Greater Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary and Gabe Willochell each earned spots in the semifinals of the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships on Friday, and Derry Area’s Tyler Cymmerman will join them as a local medalist.
Kilkeary, a 106-pound freshman, will face Bethlehem Catholic’s Tyler Kasak in the semifinals on Saturday (9 a.m.). while Willochell will take on Bethlehem Catholic’s Kenny Herrmann in a rematch of last year’s 132-pound semi.
Last season, Herrmann won, 7-3.
Greater Latrobe head coach Mike Ciotti said that his staff has been working with Willochell to get ready for Herrmann in preparation for the potential rematch.
Willochell, a senior with a 35-1 record, said he’s not worried about changing his style against the returning state runner-up, but said he needs to get a takedown to win.
“I think it’s going to be a good match,” said Willochell, a two-time state medalist — sixth in 2018, fourth last year — who has committed to wrestle for Edinboro University. “We’re both pretty tough.”
Willochell beat Red Land’s Bryce Brennan, 5-1, in the quarterfinals on Friday. After a scoreless first period, the Wildcat escaped and used a go-behind for a 3-0 lead.
“(Brennan) was difficult to wrestle, but Gabe found his offense,” Ciotti said.
Willochell, who has 24 pins this season, couldn’t turn Brennan, but he did add a third-period takedown, which was just fine with him.
“I think I did well. I got a few takedowns. I like to get takedowns,” he said with a smile. “They’re nice.”
A takedown was very nice for Kilkeary, as he scored one in the sudden-victory period to beat Downingtown East’s Keanu Manuel, 3-1.
“We were both a little tired, so I just said to myself, ‘One good shot,’” Kilkeary said. “I was just waiting for the perfect (opportunity).
“He’s pretty big, so I wanted to get a good shot off. It was just a grind.”
The much taller Manuel controlled the pace early, but Kilkeary seemed to be in better shape as the match progressed.
“I think that was the plan going in,” Ciotti said. “We knew to push the pace. We’ve got to wrestle him for six minutes.”
Derry Area’s Cymmerman had to go the entire match as well to earn his second state medal.
After seeing a 3-0 lead slip away in the third period, the DA junior took the lead when Muncy’s Jacob Blair locked his hands with three seconds remaining in the third period.
Blair gave up an escape to try to get a takedown off the restart, but Cymmerman held on for a 5-3 victory in the consolation round.
“Tough one,” Trojans’ coach Mike Weinell said. “He (Blair) made a mistake. He locked hands.
“It benefits us, but I feel bad for him, because the kid wrestled a tough match.”
Cymmerman said he didn’t have a chance to escape because Blair locked around his chest when they came back down to the mat.
“If they didn’t call it, it would have been bad,” Cymmerman said. “My hands were on the mat and he had his hands locked.”
Cymmerman got off to a rough start on Friday as he lost, 17-8, to Tunkhannock’s David Evans in the quarterfinals.
“It wasn’t a good match,” Cymmerman said. “I really don’t know what happened.
“It was 3-3 and I kind of stopped. Then, he Jonsied me and I lost all of my confidence.”
Cymmerman then edged Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly, 2-1, in the second tiebreaker to in a consolation match Friday night to help determine his position in Saturday’s placement rounds for Class AA.
Weinell said he talked with Cymmerman after the match against Evans.
“’Let’s not dwell on what happened,’” he recalled telling Cymmerman. “’Everybody loses.
“’You haven’t won a title yet — next year’s for a title. This year, we’re still placing.
“’It’s not like you haven’t been in this position before. You’ve lost before here. You just have to rebound.’”
Up first on Saturday is the Class AAA semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 9 a.m., and the consy semis at 11:30 a.m. with the championship matches and consolation finals (third through eighth place) at 7 p.m. The AA championship and consy finals are at 2 p.m.
