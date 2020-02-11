For the second time in two months, a Greater Latrobe hockey player has been recognized as a top player in the PIHL.
Greater Latrobe’s Lane Ruffner was named PIHL Class AA Player of the Month for January. Teammate Cole Ferri was Class AA Player of the Month for December.
Ruffner is considered one of the best defensemen in the PIHL and he played in the Class AA All-Star game for the second straight season in January.
Ruffner also recently signed a tender agreement to play for Texas-based Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League, one of the top junior hockey leagues in the United States. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Ruffner, a senior right-handed defenseman, signed his tender for the 2020-21 season.
Ruffner leads the charge on the blue-line for the IceCats, who have allowed a PIHL-best 22 goals in 16 games. Greater Latrobe (14-1-0-1-0), the No. 2 team in Class AA, won its first 12 games of the season and routed Quaker Valley, 11-0, during a PIHL Class AA game Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Ruffner has five goals and 18 points in 14 games played this season. He is currently riding a 10-game scoring streak with five goals and 12 assists during that span. Ruffner has points in every game since the start of November and he finished January on a four-game goal streak.
Against unbeaten Baldwin, Ruffner sparked a third-period rally from a three-goal deficit with two goals in a little more than four minutes. But the Highlanders eventually came away with the two-goal win. Ruffner is leading GL back to the playoffs, though, as the IceCats were the lone Class AA team to have clinched a playoff berth by the end of January.
Ruffner displays excellence off the ice, as well, carrying a 4.0 grade-point average at Greater Latrobe with a spot on the distinctive honor roll during ever semester in high school. He was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior and a Breakfast of Champions honoree.
Ruffner continues to give back to the game he loves, too.
Ruffner was a student-coach for a local 14U youth hockey team.
When he turned 18, Ruffner earned his USA Hockey Level 1 coaching certification to become a full-fledged coach with that team.
