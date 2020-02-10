Former Greater Latrobe standout Luke Pletcher scored a victory in his final home match with the Ohio State wrestling team.
Pletcher closed a chapter on “Senior Day” with a win in his final match in front of the home crowd during a victory against Northwestern.
Pletcher improved to 23-0 this season and remains the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds. Pletcher will have a showdown against Penn State’s Nick Lee on Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Lee, ranked No. 2 at 141 pounds, pinned No. 5 Brayton Lee in Penn State’s win against Minnesota on Sunday.
Pletcher defeated Northwestern’s Alec McKenna by a 13-4 major decision on Sunday.
Micky Phillippi, a former Derry Area standout, was part of two victories for the University of Pittsburgh wrestling team. The Panthers defeated Virginia, 23-10, on Friday and then blasted Davidson by a 51 to minus-1 margin on Sunday.
Phillippi, ranked No. 6 at 133 pounds, earned his sixth win against a ranked opponent. The redshirt sophomore used two escapes and three takedowns in an 8-4 decision against No. 20 Louie Hayes at 133 pounds.
Against Davidson, Phillippi scored a 9-1 major decision against Kyle Gorant. It was his fifth major decision of the year.
Former Greater Latrobe basketball standout Reed Fenton helped Lehigh score a three-point win against Lafayette.
Fenton shot five of seven from the field and knocked down a three-pointer to finish with 12 points. Lafayette tied the game, 19-19, in the first half, but a Fenton three-pointer sparked a 12-2 run.
“I thought we were really locked in,” Fenton said after the game. “To hold them to 21 points in the first half, it was an example of just how hard we were working. They hurt us in a little phase with some post-up action in the beginning of the second half, then towards the end, they were driving to the rim and we didn’t have a great answer. We tried a couple different things, but when it was all said and done, we ended up getting some key rebounds.”
Fenton added that Lehigh outrebounded the opposition by eight and also gave up just seven fast-break points.
“That’s really critical because that’s where we lost the game the first time, in the transition push,” Fenton said. “I’m really proud of our guys for being able to walk out of here with a win. That’s not easy to do and it’s certainly not easy to hold a pretty high octane offense like Lafayette down the way we did.”
Fenton is expected to square off against former teammate Austin Butler and Holy Cross on Wednesday at Lehigh.
The two already squared off last month as Butler and Holy Cross defeated Fenton and Lehigh in overtime. Butler scored 14 points in 41 minutes and Fenton had two in that game. Fenton’s two points came off a fast break against Butler.
Butler, who just scored his 1,000th career point at Holy Cross on Wednesday, scored five points and had six rebounds in a loss against Boston.
Jake Biss, former teammates with Butler and Fenton at Greater Latrobe, helped lead Shippensburg to a win against Mansfield. He scored 11 points, going three of five from three-point range, along with eight assists and just two turnovers. It was the first time in his career that Biss had eight or more assists in back-to-back games.
Mirko Pandini, formerly of Greater Latrobe, returned home to help the Penn State-Altoona men’s volleyball team to a sweep of St. Vincent. Pandini posted three kills, three digs and an ace.
