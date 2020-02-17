Greater Latrobe’s Luke Pletcher suffered his first loss of the season as Penn State defeated the visiting Ohio State wrestling team by four points this weekend.
Penn State’s Nick Lee, ranked No. 2 in the country at 141 pounds, beat Ohio State’s Pletcher, No. 1 at 141 pounds, in the battle of previously unbeaten grapplers, 8-4.
Pletcher came through with a quick single-leg takedown in the middle of the mat for an early 2-0 lead. Lee quickly escaped, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Pletcher chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped for a 3-1 lead. Lee forced a stall warning and then tied the bout, 3-3, scoring a takedown with 50 seconds left in the second. Lee forced Pletcher into a second stall and led, 4-3, with 51 seconds of riding time entering the third period.
Lee chose down to start the third period and escaped to a 5-3 lead. He scored another takedown later in the period for a 7-3 advantage and clinched riding time with 25 seconds left. Pletcher picked up a late escape, but Lee scored the four-point victory.
Also on Saturday, Ethan Smith, a former Latrobe residen, who is ranked No. 14, lost by a 13-5 major decision against top-ranked Vincenzo Joseph at 165 pounds.
Lee’s decision gave Penn State a 6-3 lead while Joseph’s major decision put Penn State ahead to stay, 10-9, as the Nittany Lions followed with a pin and another major decision.
Ohio State’s regular season is finished and tournament action begins at the Big Ten Championships March 7-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.