It was a big weekend for former Greater Latrobe standout Luke Pletcher and the Ohio State wrestling team.
Pletcher, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the country at 141 pounds, recorded the 100th win of his collegiate career during Ohio State’s 28-6 win against Illinois on Sunday.
Pletcher improved to 18-0 this season, including a 10-0 mark against top-25 opponents with a plus-76 point differential — an average of about eight points per bout. Pletcher, who is 8-0 in dual meet action, defeated No. 12-ranked Dylan Duncan of Illinois by a 12-5 decision on Sunday.
Pletcher earned his 99th career win two days earlier during Ohio State’s 24-13 victory against No. 8-ranked Wisconsin.
It was an impressive win for Pletcher, as he blasted No. 4-ranked Tristan Moran, who was the reigning Big Ten Wrestler of the Week at the time. Pletcher gave Ohio State its first points of the match when he scored an 11-3 major decision against Moran.
The Buckeyes will meet No. 1-ranked Iowa on Friday, when Pletcher is expected to clash with Max Murin, another top-10 wrestler in the country at 141 pounds.
Micky Phillippi, a former Derry Area standout, was one of two University of Pittsburgh wrestlers to secure wins in the Panthers loss at Oklahoma State.
Phillippi, ranked No. 6 at 133 pounds, tied the dual meet, 6-6, as he trailed, 7-0, in the second period, but recorded a pin of Reece Witcraft in 4:04. The win improves Phillippi to 16-1 this season.
Pitt will travel to Duke on Saturday and the Panthers host Edinboro on Sunday. Former Derry Area standout Trey Weinell is a freshman at Edinboro in the 149-pound weight class.
Former Greater Latrobe standouts Austin Butler and Reed Fenton are expected to square off Wednesday when Butler and Holy Cross host Fenton and Lehigh University in Patriot League play.
Butler scored 15 points in a recent Holy Cross defeat against American. He knocked down six field goals, including two three-pointers, a free throw and three rebounds. Butler also had two assists and a steal in 40 minutes.
Butler also scored eight points in defeat against Army West Point. He had two field goals, including a trey, three free throws, six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 36 minutes.
Fenton, also a starter at Lehigh, only had one point in 18 minutes against Bucknell, but he scored five in defeat against Navy. Fenton played 25 minutes, hitting two field goals, including a three-pointer, while pulling down a rebound.
Sean Graytok, another former Greater Latrobe standout, had a season-high 14 points for Coast Guard Academy in a loss against WPI. He connected on five field goals, including a pair of treys and two free throws in 34 minutes. Graytok also pulled down four rebounds, added an assist and three steals.
Graytok was also in double digits in Coast Guard’s loss against Babson. He scored 10 points on three field goals, two three-pointers and a pair of free throws. Graytok also tallied two rebounds and an assist in 34 minutes.
Graytok’s sister, Laura Graytok, started at American University recently against Holy Cross. Graytok, also at Greater Latrobe, scored four points in 16 minutes during the loss to the Crusaders.
Jake Biss enjoyed a homecoming as the former Greater Latrobe standout helped Shippensburg University to a win against Seton Hill University in Greensburg. He squared off against former Ligonier Valley standout Marrek Paola, who had a breakout game against the Red Raiders.
Biss tied for a team-best 11 points, hitting five field goals, including a three-pointer. He also pulled down six rebounds, added four assists and a steal in 27 minutes.
Paola scored 12 points off the bench, second on the team, connecting on three field goals and six free throws. Paola, who was one point from a career high, pulled down five rebounds, had two assists and two steals in 28 minutes.
Biss scored 14 points and handed out seven assists while committing just one turnover in a home win against Bloomsburg. He had five field goals, a three-pointer and a rebound in 28 minutes.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Bryce Butler and the West Liberty men’s basketball team continue to roll, picking up their seventh straight win. Butler and the Hilltoppers have eclipsed 100 points in 12 of 13 wins this season.
Bryce Butler scored 20 points off the bench during a win against Frostburg State (Md.). He hit eight field goals, including a pair of triples and two free throws. Butler pulled down six rebounds and had two assists in 22 minutes.
Bryce Butler scored 11 points off the bench during a victory against Fairmont State (W.Va.). He had five field goals, a free throw, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes.
Several area standouts could be in action on the mat when the Seton Hill University wrestling team meets the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown on Saturday.
Shawn Broadway (Derry Area), Joel Cawoski, Jake Shaffer, and Brady Sherback (Greater Latrobe) are at Seton Hill, currently, while Marino Angelicchio (Greater Latrobe) is at Pitt-Johnstown.
Additionally, Mirko Pandini, a Greater Latrobe graduate, starred for the Penn State University men’s volleyball team during a loss against Stevenson University.
Pandini finished with three kills and led the Lions with two blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.