Luke Pletcher and Micky Phillippi are respective champions of the Big 10 and Atlantic Coast Conference, and they’re headed to the upcoming NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Pletcher, a former Greater Latrobe standout, won a Big 10 championship at 141 pounds, while Phillippi, a former Derry Area standout, repeated as the ACC champion at 133 pounds.
The NCAA Championships will take place March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Every bout will be streamed or broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.
Pletcher, the No. 2 seed entering the tournament, secured a significant victory against Penn State’s Nick Lee, the top seed, to claim the championship. Lee was the only wrestler to hand Pletcher a loss this season, defeating the former Greater Latrobe standout, 8-4, last month.
Pletcher took a 2-0 lead in the championship bout with a takedown before Lee scored with an escape. Lee took a 3-2 lead, but consecutive escapes allowed Pletcher to jump in front, 4-3. Pletcher took a 6-5 lead with 30 seconds left on a high-shot and held on to claim the Big 10 crown.
Earlier in the tourney, Pletcher defeated No. 20 Dylan Duncan of Illinois, 11-5, and he picked up an 11-3 major decision vs. No. 6-ranked Mitch McKee of Minnesota in the semifinals.
Phillippi is 25-1 overall after successfully defending his ACC title. He outlasted No. 2-seeded Jaime Hernandez of North Carolina with an 8-5 decision.
After a back-and-forth opening period, Phillippi led, 5-4, entering the second. He extended the advantage to 8-5 by the end of the second period and held off Hernandez to claim his ACC championship.
Phillippi, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, had a first-round bye and faced No. 4-seeded Louie Hayes of Virginia in the semifinals. Phillippi held off Hayes with a 1-0 decision to punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships and secure his spot in the title bout.
Also, Ethan Smith, a former Latrobe resident, is headed to the NCAA Wrestling Championships along with Phillippi and Pletcher, his teammate. Smith placed fourth at 165 pounds to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
Smith lost, 5-2, in the quarterfinals against No. 5 Isaiah White, of Nebraska. But he picked up wins in three consolation rounds, defeating Brett Donner of Rutgers (6-1), Drew Hughes of Michigan State (10-4) and No. 12 Shayne Oster of Northwestern by a 15-4 major decision. Smith lost again vs. White, this time by a 3-2 decision, in the third-place bout.
Zach Kokoska, a former Greater Latrobe baseball standout, enjoyed a strong series as Kansas State won three of four games at Stanford.
Kokoska had two hits, including a double and two runs in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. During the nightcap, Kokoska added three more hits, including a double, a triple, two RBI and three runs. On Sunday, Kokoska produced two more hits, including a double, RBI and two runs.
Kokoska, who is hitting .345, has 11 runs and 11 hits in his last six games, which also includes five RBI, three doubles and a triple. He hit a team-high .500 against Stanford, going 7-for-14 with three doubles and a triple.
Jared Kollar,of Greater Latrobe was strong during a start in Seton Hill’s loss against Ashland. Kollar worked six innings, allowing his first earned run of the season on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Kollar, who carries a 0.39 earned-run average, is 3-0 in four starts this season. He has allowed one earned run and 19 hits in 23 innings pitched to go along with 31 strikeouts and five walks.
Greater Latrobe graduate Kiley Myers led the Marist softball team to a 9-0 rout of Fairleigh Dickinson.
Myers tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts and just one walk in six innings. Both of Myers’ victories this season were shutouts. She tossed a four-hitter against Green Bay in her collegiate debut on Feb. 15.
Reed Fenton and the Lehigh men’s basketball team defeated Loyola in the opening round of the Patriot League Tournament, but lost in the quarterfinals against Colgate.
Fenton, a former GL standout who was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie team, scored seven points while adding six assists and zero turnovers in 24 minutes against Loyola. Fenton scored two points in 20 minutes against Colgate.
Former Greater Latrobe basketball standout Austin Butler concluded his junior season at Holy Cross with a three-point loss against Bucknell. Butler scored six points in 30 minutes.
Jake Biss, a Greater Latrobe graduate, helped lead Shippensburg to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game.
Biss scored 11 points and added three assists in 38 minutes during a loss against Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Biss and the Red Raiders qualified for the NCAA Division II Championships, which will be played Friday and Saturday. Shippensburg will face No. 5 Fairmont State on Friday at IUP’s Kovalchick Complex.
During a semifinal-round win against Mercyhurst, Biss led the way with a team-best 13 points, five assists and five rebounds. He hit a trio of three-pointers and also added three steals. Biss was limited to seven points in a quarterfinal-round win against Millersville.
Bryce Butler, former Greater Latrobe standout and the younger brother of Austin Butler, helped West Liberty (W.Va.) to a Mountain East Conference Tournament championship.
Butler played 19 minutes and ended with a rebound and a steal in West Liberty’s win against Charleston. He scored five points, had a rebound, assist and steal in West Liberty’s semifinal-round against West Virginia State. Butler scored four points and pulled down four rebounds in 27 minutes during a quarterfinal-round win against Concord.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Sean Graytok’s season ended at Coast Guard Academy during a loss against Brockport during the first round of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament.
Graytok finished with 12 points, knocking down four field goals, including a trio of three-pointers and two assists in 28 minutes. His sister Laura Graytok is currently in action for American University during the Patriot League Tournament. American recently defeated Navy and will face No. 2-seeded Boston University tonight.
Former Greater Latrobe track and field standout Anna Ramsey competed for Xavier during the recent Big East Championships. She was part of the women’s distance medley team that placed sixth.
Olivia Miller, a former Ligonier Valley standout, recently competed at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Brookings, S.D. Miller, who competes at Carlow University, placed 29th in the country in women’s triple jump with a 10.95 meters. She is the River States Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.
Former Greater Latrobe volleyball standout Mirko Pandini led the Penn State-Altoona men’s volleyball team in defeat against Stevens and Juniata. He had a team-high three block assists, in addition to four kills against Stevens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.