Greater Latrobe’s Jordyn Miller and Lauren Bisignani finished 1-2 in girls, and Nick Roddy of Ligonier Valley won the boys’ competition in Friday’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association Diving Championships at Derry Area High School.
Miller posted a score of 462.35 to capture the WCCA girls’ title. Lauren Bisignani was runner-up (417.50) while Derry Area’s Alison Cowan took third (362.60).
Roddy’s winning score in boys was 418.90. Franklin Regional’s Carson Yohe (412.35) was second, and Penn-Trafford’s Xander Lentz (400.60) third.
Derry Area’s Cameron Washburn came in fourth (383.30), and Greater Latrobe’s Clay McClintock fifth (359.15).
Westmoreland County Coaches Association Diving Championships (Derry Area High School) GIRLS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.