Greater Latrobe hockey coach Josh Werner isn’t surprised to see one of his players recognized as one of the best in the region.
IceCats’ forward Cole Ferri was recently honored as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s Player of the Year.
“He really became a well-rounded player this year,” Werner said. “He really clamped down on what he had to do defensively, and I think it led to the season he had offensively.”
Ferri finished No. 4 in Class AA scoring this season with 27 goals and 47 points. His 27 goals ranked third in the classification.
Ferri had six points in two PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoff games before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
He scored a goal and added two helpers during a 6-2 quarterfinal-round victory against Armstrong. Ferri also contributed assists on all three goals, as Greater Latrobe defeated division rival Hempfield Area, 3-2, in the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup semifinals. He has nine goals and 19 points in his last seven games played.
“Ferri has a heck of a shot,” Werner said. “He has good release and pinpoint accuracy, which makes it it hard for goalies to read.”
Ferri, who serves as the home assistant captain, has 36 goals and 70 points in his last 31 games played. He has scored points in 22 of his last 24 games.
Earlier in the season, Ferri was recognized by the PIHL as the Class AA Player of the Month for December. Ferri, who scored 17 goals and 29 points as a junior, played in the PIHL Class AA All-Star game this past January.
“He definitely has a knack for finding the back of the net,” Werner said. “It’s definitely good to have on your team.”
Ferri, who opened the season on a 10-game scoring streak, has multiple points in 15 of 20 games this season. He has multiple goals in nine of 20 games, including a season-best four-goal output against Plum and four total hat tricks.
Ferri had a season-high six-point game during the second game of the season against Hempfield Area and a five-point outing versus Shaler Area. There were only two games in which he didn’t record a point and six without a goal.
Ferri consistently earns academic recognition on the High Honor Roll at GL and he took dual enrollment classes at Westmoreland County Community College this year. Ferri, who also plays golf at Greater Latrobe, volunteers with the Wildcats’ Developmental Hockey Program to help younger players learn the game.
Ferri and the IceCats were scheduled to play Baldwin in the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game, but the league decided to postpone its end-of-season tournament because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ferri helped the IceCats advance to the championship game for the third time in eight seasons and the sixth time in 13 seasons overall. Greater Latrobe has won four Class AA Penguins Cup championships — and Class AA Pennsylvania Cup state titles — since 2008.
Regardless of how the season turns out, Ferri left his mark with the IceCats, not only during this season, but throughout his career.
“I couldn’t be more happy with the way he grew throughout his four years at Latrobe and the player that he molded himself into,” Werner said. “He really represented the club well.”
