Greater Latrobe’s Cole Ferri has been named PIHL Class AA Player of the Month for December.
Ferri entered the 2019-20 season with high expectations following a strong junior year in the PIHL, and his senior-year performance has exceeded those standards.
Ferri is tied for the Class AA lead with 18 goals in 11 games. Ferri is also No. 2 in Class AA scoring with his 18 goals and 32 points, trailing only Michael Felsing of Montour, who has 16 goals and 40 points.
Ferri has 26 goals and 49 points in his last 22 games played and he’s scored points in 14 of the last 15 contests. He was recently selected to play in his first All-Star game, which will take place Sunday, Jan. 26 at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center.
Ferri was one of the top goal scorers in Class AA last season, but his output to this point has already surpassed his previous high.
Ferri scored 17 goals and 29 points during the regular season last year. He finished his junior season with eight goals and 17 points in his final 11 games.
This season, Ferri has multiple goals in six of 11 games, including a four-goal effort against Plum.
Ferri only has three games in which he did not score a goal. But Ferri has five contests in which he recorded multiple assists, including a six-point outburst against Hempfield Area, helping him to the No. 2 spot in Class AA scoring.
Ferri had back-to-back three-point outings during December wins against West Allegheny and Montour, including a hat trick in the latter, his third of the season. He opened the season with points in his first 10 games.
Ferri consistently earns academic recognition on the High Honor roll at GL, and he’s taking dual enrollment classes at Westmoreland County Community College. Ferri, who also plays golf at Greater Latrobe, volunteers with the Wildcats’ Developmental Hockey Program to help younger players learn the game.
Greater Latrobe, at a perfect 11-0, is the No. 1 team in Class AA at the midway point of the PIHL season. The IceCats have scored 70 goals and allowed just 10 in 11 games, both top marks in Class AA.
They have six shutouts and allowed one goal two other times.
The IceCats have given up two goals or fewer in 10 of 11 games this season, the lone exception a 6-4 win against Montour at the beginning of December, a game where Ferri tallied a hat trick. Greater Latrobe is coming off a season in which it advanced to the semifinal round of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs.
The IceCats are back in action today (9:15 p.m.) against Penn-Trafford at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. The IceCats routed Penn-Trafford, 7-2, earlier this season, a game in which Ferri scored a goal.
