It was a big weekend for former Greater Latrobe basketball standout teammates Austin Butler and Reed Fenton.
Fenton scored 18 points in Lehigh University’s one-point loss against Army West Point, while Butler contributed 14 points in a Holy Cross defeat against Colgate.
Fenton’s 18 points included a six-of-10 effort from beyond the three-point line. He became the first Lehigh player to connect on six or more three-pointers in a game since Jan. 19, 2019 against Bucknell.
Fenton drained four three-pointers in a 2:56 span. His third gave Lehigh a nine-point lead while his fourth made it a seven-point game. Fenton’s fifth trey came during a 7-0 run to make it 63-57 with 14:15 to play in the second half. Fenton hit his sixth and final three-pointer with Lehigh trailing.
Earlier in the week, Fenton scored nine points and added four rebounds during a loss at American. His second-half jumper pulled Lehigh within four points with 16:12 to play in the second half.
Butler scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds in 40 minutes against Colgate. Earlier in the week, Butler scored 20 points in defeat against Navy. He connected on six field goals, including a three-pointer and finished a perfect seven of seven from the line. Butler also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Jake Biss, a former Greater Latrobe standout, and teammate of Butler and Fenton’s, was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week by the league office.
Biss earned the honor for the second time this season.
Biss averaged 22.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, four assists per game and two steals per game during wins against Kutztown and Lock Haven. He shot 48.6 percent from the field, including 50 percent (seven of 14) from three-point range.
In the win over Kutztown, Biss led all players with 27 points, finishing 10 of 19 from the field, including five of seven from three-point range. Biss tied a career high with his five three-pointers, and achieved his fifth 20-point game of the season. He also had three assists and two steals.
In the win at Lock Haven, Biss had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. He scored Shippensburg’s first nine points of the second half, going four of five from the field in the first four minutes after halftime.
Recently, Biss scored 15 points while adding six rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes against East Stroudsburg.
Biss also scored 22 points, including four three-pointers, to go along with six assists and five rebounds against Shepherd (W.Va.). It was the second straight game Biss scored 22 points and the sixth time he exceeded the 20-point mark this season. It was also the eighth time this season Biss finished with five or more assists.
Former Ligonier Valley boys basketball standout, Marrek Paola scored eight points for Seton Hill in 36 minutes in a recent game against Clarion. He hit three field goals and two free throws while pulling down 10 rebounds, adding a block and a steal.
Paola scored 17 points for Seton Hill in a defeat against IUP. He connected on six field goals, including a three-pointer and four free throws. Paola also pulled down eight rebounds and had an assist in 40 minutes.
Former Derry Area wrestling standout Micky Phillippi had one of four wins during No. 10 Pitt’s loss against No. 4 North Carolina State.
Phillippi, a redshirt sophomore, outlasted No. 26 Jarrett Trombley for a 4-0 victory. Phillippi, ranked No. 6 at 133 pounds, used an escape early in the second period to score the only point and take a 1-0 lead. Phillippi then used an escape and takedown in the third, giving Pitt a 9-4 lead at the time.
Earlier in the week, Phillippi was named Student-Athlete of the Week at Pitt following wins against Duke and Edinboro. During that week, he pinned the opposition against Duke and picked up a technical fall vs. Edinboro.
Pitt will host Virginia 7 p.m. Friday. Former Ligonier Valley standout Robert Patrick is on Virginia’s roster.
