Greater Latrobe’s team of Gavin Skwirut, Julian Zhu, Charlie Cratty and Colin Spehar broke a school-record in the 200 freestyle relay during a last chance invite at Bethel Park in boys swimming and diving on Saturday.
Their record-breaking time also was a WPIAL-qualifying mark.
On Friday, Greater Latrobe competed against Mount Pleasant Area in a last chance meet, while Derry Area split in a section meet against Greensburg Salem.
Greater Latrobe’s girls won seven events against Mount Pleasant Area, while the boys won eight.
Gracie Wetzel placed first in two events, including the 200 individual medley and 100 breast. Hannah Brewer captured the 100 butterfly with a WPIAL-qualifying time.
Dannika Mucino won the 200 free, while Kate Wolford topped the 500 free. Lauren Bisignani placed first in diving, while Quinlin Mulroy took second, both with WPIAL-qualifying scores.
Wetzel, Mucino, Andrea Hoffman and Brewer won the 200 free relay.
On the boys side, Spehar topped the 200 free, Zhu won the 50 free, Mucino claimed the 500 free, Teko Angelicchio captured the 100 breast, and David Klunk took home the 200 individual medley.
Tanner Popella placed first in diving.
The team of Skwirut, Spehar, Cratty and Zho won the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay — both with WPIAL-qualifying times.
Derry Area’s girls defeated Greensburg Salem, 93-76, while the boys fell 66-45, during a Class 2A, Section 4 meet at Derry Area.
The girls won six events.
Chloe Buhite captured the 200 individual medley, Lauren Angus won the 50 free, and Abby Kubiak topped the 500 free.
Ali Cowan placed first in diving.
Angus, Buhite, Makenzie Eades, Keely Siko captured the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Derry Area’s boys won two events, both relays.
The team of Avery Haake, Carson Chamberlain, Dylan Cown and Jake Short took home the 200 freestyle relay, while Haake, Chase Marco, Cowan and Short prevailed in the 400 freestyle relay.
The WPIAL Class 2A Diving Championship will take place Friday, while the Class 3A diving championship is slated for Saturday, both at North Allegheny High School.
The Class 2A swimming championship will be held Saturday, March 6, with the Class AAA meet to follow March 7.
