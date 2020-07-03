They say there’s a story behind everything — even the touchdowns, slam dunks and pins.
Recent Penn State graduate Hannah Mears became a familiar face in State College telling such stories, as the Latrobe native won the inaugural Rick Starr Award for Human-Centered Sports Journalism at Penn State University.
She got her start as a sideline reporter for GoPSUsports.com, where she relished in interviewing star athletes and other special guests.
The award is given to a student at Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, who exemplifies the late Pittsburgh sports journalist Rick Starr’s approach to sports writing — emphasizing the human impact of sports and the human struggles of the athletes — an approach in which Mears excels.
“Winning this award was really cool because it makes me feel like my work had a purpose, and was not just for a demo reel at the end of college,” Mears said. “It felt like it made an impact, and I was really proud to leave that behind at Penn State.”
Mears said many people see her as an in-area host or sideline reporter, but she noted her experience goes beyond those job titles as her work includes interviewing people about their stories, in and outside the world of sports.
Her first assignment at GoPSUSports.com was to host “Beaver Stadium Extra,” a show in which she interviewed current players, Penn State lettermen, and sometimes special guests.
“I was thrown on the sidelines of the football field, and it was funny because I’m a huge wrestling fan and my first interviews were with Joel Edwards and Phil David, who are pretty much wrestling legends at Penn State,” Mears said. “It was so intimidating, and so scary. But it was a sink or swim kind of idea...I did the interviews, and then from there I guess I didn’t sink too bad, so they kept me around.”
From there, Mears says her reporting blossomed into additional stories per game, and eventually production and in-arena hosting for PSU.
Mears has been a production assistant at ESPN since 2016. She got her start with ESPN when they came to film the Pittsburgh Steelers’ annual “Friday Night Lights” practice during training camp at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
Until then, Mears, who at the time was beginning summer courses at PSU, was an undeclared major.
Seeing the TV stars, lighting, set and everything that goes into an ESPN production, Mears knew she wanted to be a part of it someday.
“Getting to be a part of it in a small way, I just wanted to continue to grow and be a part of it in a bigger way,” she said.
Mears can’t pinpoint a particular element of the ESPN production that led her to pursue a career in broadcast journalism, rather she was enamored by the whole experience.
“Everything happened so fast, but at the same time I got to see what was happening from start to finish,” Mears said. “Just being able to be there and see that and interact with the host of the shows, and see the production come together... I think that was what made me get that adrenaline rush of, ‘This is where I want to be, and this is what I want to do.’”
She also hosted the webcast for the university’s annual student-run philanthropy THON, which is the largest in the world.
Mears has significant professional experience in sports broadcasting, aside from her sideline reporting at Penn State’s college-run athletics website.
During her time at PSU, Mears was a sideline reporter for Big Ten Network’s coverage of Penn State women’s volleyball, women’s basketball and wrestling.
She also had the opportunity through PSU to cover Super Bowl LIV in Miami as a multimedia reporter, and to cover the 2019 National Football League Combine, where she followed Penn State players as a reporter, videographer and editor.
Mears says she’s gotten more comfortable covering such events over her four years at PSU.
“The NFL combine was intimidating at first because I was by myself. But I’m glad I was by myself because it gave me the confidence to take on other situations,” she said. “And I think after doing that and the Super Bowl, those being bigger environments, it becomes a little less intimidating, and it makes the smaller tasks easier to accomplish.”
While Mears says she’s gained confidence and comfortability covering high profile athletes and events, she still finds ways to challenge herself to be a better reporter.
Mears says she often asks her peers and mentors to critique her reporting so she can make the necessary adjustments.
“I want to know how to be better,” she said. “And a lot of time, it is within your questions that you ask and the research you do. There’s always a way to ask a better question. There’s always a way to get to know somebody better.”
It’s this desire to tell the human side of sports stories that continues to push Mears as a reporter.
“The hunger to be somewhere else and make an impact somewhere else is what keeps me going,” Mears said. “This award in general, the human side of things, I want to see how I can impact more lives.”
Over the years, Mears interviewed high profile athletes such as Saquon Barkley and Ali Krieger, in addition to the occasional celebrity, like Joe Jonas.
Whether she was surrounded by thousands of screaming fans at Beaver Stadium, or interviewing celebrities with millions of social media followers, Mears says she always tried to carry herself professionally.
She recalls a moment from her senior year where she realized just how cool her reporting opportunities were.
“I guess when you’re standing at the “White Out,” which is one of the craziest atmospheres in all of college sports,” Mears said, when considering times where it was challeging to separate being a PSU student from being a reporter.
“My biggest piece of advice someone gave me this year was: ‘I really hope you know how cool the opportunities are that you’ve gotten. I just want you to stand here and really take it all in one time.’”
This past fall, Mears finally got to stand on the sidelines to take it all in.
“I just stopped, paused, and quit everything I was doing and looked around,” she said. “And was like, ‘Wow, I get to experience this from a point of view that’s so rare and I have to be appreciative of that.”
However, those experiences came with a price.
Mears says she often had to sacrifice weekends hanging out with friends, or finish homework assignments earlier than usual to fit her busy reporting schedule.
She also worked three jobs to make extra money, on top of sideline reporting.
“The most challenging part of all of it was trying to manage being a student but also wanting to be the best reporter I could be,” she said. “...And don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t take any of it back, because all the sacrifices have paid off.”
As the sports world was flipped upside down amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mears stayed involved by starting her own podcast on her YouTube channel called “Hear Them Out with Hannah Mears,” a show in which she interviews people from the sports industry to “get to know their stories.”
She releases new episodes each Wednesday, with every other weekend being dedicated as “Wrestler Wednesday,” where she talks to some of the nation’s top wrestlers.
“I’ve been able to humanize them, and bring (their stories) into light,” Mears said. “A lot of sports that get attention are basketball and football. Wrestling is its own little community. I have grown up with wrestling, and I love it. To be able to expose that to the rest of the world in any way that I can, I feel like I owe that to the sport that I grew up with and learned to appreciate.”
Mears went to Mount Pleasant Area until seventh grade, and later transferred to Greater Latrobe where she graduated. She played soccer, basketball and ran track there, as well.
Her father, Mark Mears, is the athletic director, transportation director and head wrestling coach at Greater Latrobe.
The younger Mears says she grew up surrounded by sports, which fostered her affinity towards them.
At Greater Latrobe, Mears was introduced to sports such as lacrosse, field and ice hockey.
Growing up where golf legend Arnold Palmer is revered by the community, Mears says sports were a huge part of her life.
“The whole community loves sports just because of him,” she said. “I think Latrobe, with the Steelers and training camp, there’s a certain feel you are always surrounded by with sports, and I never wanted to let it go. I owe Latrobe a lot of that for letting me appreciate all sports.”
Mears, a broadcast journalism major, graduated from Penn State in May, supplementing her degree with a business certificate from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business and a certificate from the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism.
She aspires to be a sideline reporter and a host of game-day sports events. Mears says since graduating, she’s been applying for jobs in the field.
Though Mears appreciates Penn State for giving her a start in sports journalism, she says some of her mentors have urged her to take her reporting abilities beyond the college.
“It’s time for me to find out what else is out there for me. That’s exciting, but really terrifying at the same time,” she said. “I’m not 100% sure what my next step will be, but I’m 100% confident that Penn State has prepared me for absolutely everything.”
The 23-year-old is the daughter of Mark and Mary Mears. She has an older brother, Tyler, and a younger brother, Brock.
