The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball completed a three-game sweep at backyard rival Derry Area on Monday during an exhibition match.
The Lady Wildcats were aggressive at the outset and didn’t trail at any point throughout the match.
Greater Latrobe took the first game, 25-12, before closing with 25-6 and 25-11 wins to seal the victory.
Greater Latrobe improved to 3-1 overall, while Derry Area dropped to 2-1.
The Lady Wildcats displayed a balanced attack, as Gracie Wetzel, Emma Fenton and Anna Rafferty each recorded eight kills, while Emma Blair and Lily Fenton each tallied five kills, and Maya Krehlik finished with two.
Emma Fenton tallied a team-high four service aces, with Lily Fenton providing three, and Wetzel and Krehlik each posting two.
The Fenton sisters once again orchestrated the Lady Wildcats’ offense, with Emma Fenton tallying 18 assists and Lily Fenton totaling 15.
Rafferty led a balanced Greater Latrobe defense with three blocks, followed by Emma Blair with two. Bailey Watson led Greater Latrobe with 17 digs, with 34 additional digs recorded by Emma Fenton (8), Wetzel (7), Lily Fenton (7), Shallyn Shank (6) and Krehlik with two.
Greater Latrobe returns four starters from a team that finished fifth in its section last season and 5-11 overall. The Lady Wildcats, currently ranked No. 8 in the classification, hope to return to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs and compete for a section championship this season.
Meanwhile, Derry Area returns 10 letter-winners from last season, but only two starters from the squad that finished 11-3 and as a section runner-up. The Lady Trojans suffered a first-round round loss in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs as the higher seed (No. 6) against Hopewell Area.
The Lady Wildcats face Connellsville Area at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 road match. Derry Area hosts Valley, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 2A Section 5 contest.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity squad also defeated Derry Area in straight sets by scores of 25-17 and 26-24.
Paige Watson led Greater Latrobe with five kills, with Ryley Quinn posting four, and an additional five kills coming from Madison Gresh (2), Elle Snyder (2) and Celsey Johnson with one.
Setter Ava Krehlik recorded 10 assists and notched six service aces, while Madison Gresh posted five aces, and Mikena Marino with two. Giovanna Jones led the GL with six digs, followed by Macie McHugh with three.
Isabella DePalma led Derry Area with four kills, while Mylah O’Hanlon posted seven assists, and Jade Semelsberger finished with five digs.
