With 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter and a one-point lead, sophomore Emma Blair completed a traditional three-point play and lifted Greater Latrobe to a 49-43 exhibition win against Albert Gallatin in girls basketball on Tuesday at Albert Gallatin.
Blair led all scorers with 15 points as Greater Latrobe improved to 11-2 overall.
The Lady Wildcats never trailed against Albert Gallatin and held leads of 12 points in the first half and 15 in the second. But it took Blair’s three-point play and two late free throws by Bailey Watson to seal a six-point road win.
Greater Latrobe’s Rachel Ridilla added 12 points, and Anna Rafferty chipped in 10.
The night belonged to Watson, who drew the defensive assignment against Albert Gallatin senior standout Bryn Bezjak. Watson played nearly all 32 minutes as she held Bezjak to 10 points.
Greater Latrobe opened a 12-0 lead to start the game, but made several turnovers allowing the Lady Colonials to hang around. The Lady Wildcats led, 12-6, after the opening period.
In the first half, Greater Latrobe generated 16 fast breaks that led to 14 points, but it was the six turnovers in transition — five unforced — that kept the Lady Wildcats from building an insurmountable lead.
Ridialla scored eight of Greater Latrobe’s opening 12 points, including two three-pointers. Rafferty scored the other four on the break.
But an 8-0 Albert Gallatin run cut the deficit to four, 12-8, 15 seconds into the second quarter. Ridilla stayed hot early in the second, scoring twice in transition to push Greater Latrobe’s lead to eight.
Then Greater Latrobe’s big three took over in the paint. Rafferty, Blair and Camille Dominick accounted for 10 of the Lady Wildcats’ final 13 points of the half, while freshman Elle Snyder knocked down a trey.
Greater Latrobe held a seven-point halftime lead, 29-22.
Blair, Snyder and Watson helped Greater Latrobe to an 8-0 run to start the third, opening a 15-point lead at 37-22. However, the Lady Wildcats once again made several unforced turnovers, which allowed AG to chip away at the deficit.
Albert Gallatin took advantage of Greater Latrobe’s early shot selection, as it outscored the Lady Wildcats 21-7 over the final seconds of the third and through the fourth quarter to erase the 15-point deficit and climb to within one point with 1:32 left on the clock.
During the run, Bezjak and Courtlyn Turner led the Lady Colonials with four points each. But more importantly, Albert Gallatin got contributions from four other players for a balanced attack.
After the teams exchanged turnovers, Albert Gallatin set up in a press as Greater Latrobe had possession with 30 seconds remaining. The Lady Wildcats broke through the pressure, as Watson drew a defender and dumped a pass across the lane to Blair who scored and was fouled to complete a three-point play which gave GL a four-point lead with 21 seconds remaining.
On the following play, Albert Gallatin missed a contested three-pointer, and subsequently fouled Watson who coolly hit both ends of the one-and-one to seal the six-point win for Greater Latrobe.
Blair finished with two three-point plays and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Gianna Michau led Albert Gallatin with 11, and Turner added 10.
Greater Latrobe concludes its regular season with Woodland Hills at home, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner on Thursday will claim the Section 4-5A title, as the two teams each have one section loss.
Woodland Hills (10-1, 11-4) handed Greater Latrobe a 56-43 loss on Feb. 18.
———
GREATER LATROBE (49)
Vitula 0-0-0; Snyder 2-1-6; Burkhard 0-0-0; Ridilla 5-0-12; McNeil 0-0-0; Watson 0-4-4; Rafferty 4-2-10; Weatherton 0-0-0; Li Planinsek 0-0-0; Dominick 1-0-2; Le Planinsek 0-0-0; Blair 5-5-15; Dupilka 0-0-0; Blossey 0-0-0. Totals, 17-12(16)—49
ALBERT GALLATIN (43)
Bezjak 3-4-10; Miller 3-0-6; N Turner 0-0-0; C Turner 5-0-10; Michaux 5-1-11; Murtha 2-0-4; Burgess 0-0-0; Wilson 1-0-2; Kotarsky 0-0-0; Colgan 0-0-0. Totals, 19-5(8)—43
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 12 17 9 11 — 49 A. Gallatin 6 16 9 12 — 43
Three-point field goals: Ridilla-2, Snyder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.