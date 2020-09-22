The Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer teams both fell on Monday.
Greater Latrobe lost, 2-0, against Fox Chapel during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played at Rossi Field. Windber Area stayed perfect at 6-0 this season with a convincing 8-0 exhibition win against a short-handed Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team.
Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said the Lady Rams played with 12 healthy players, including a backup keeper, who hadn’t played the field this season, and three freshmen brand new to soccer, including one competing with an injury.
“While the competitor in me hates to say I’m pleased after a convincing loss, I really have a lot to be pleased with considering our circumstances,” Vogelsang said. “Windber is a quality team this year, and a quality program year in and year out, well-coached and always handle themselves with class.”
Greater Latrobe fell to 0-2 in section play and 0-2 overall. The Lady Wildcats lost, 4-2, in their section opener at Norwin. That was a game in which Greater Latrobe led the Lady Knights — a perennial WPIAL power — at halftime before Norwin rallied for the two-goal victory.
This one was also a two-goal victory on Monday, as Fox Chapel caught Greater Latrobe off-guard at the jump with the first goal two minutes into the game. Fox Chapel later converted on a set piece and capitalized with a goal to make it a 2-0 game. The Lady Foxes (3-0, 3-0) are the early section front-runner with one-goal victories against Penn-Trafford and Norwin, in addition to its win on Monday against Greater Latrobe.
For the rest of the first half, both sides had chances, including Greater Latrobe freshman Regan Reilly, who rang a shot off the post. In the second half, Greater Latrobe held off Fox Chapel, but couldn’t manage a goal of its own, as the last 40 minutes were played without a goal.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Penn-Trafford.
The Lady Rams held off the Windber Area attack for as long as they could, as the Lady Ramblers converted a free kick in the 10th minute and held the narrow 1-0 lead for the first 25 minutes. Windber Area started to find cracks in the Ligonier Valley defense and scored four more goals in the final 15 minutes of the half for a 5-0 lead at the break. The Lady Rams spent much of that time defending the Lady Ramblers’ offense.
“My regular varsity girls that were still healthy absolutely stepped up their game and did everything they possibly could to make us successful,” Vogelsang said. “Kiersten Auman was thrust into Carol Woods’ normal role of center back and played awesome against a strong Windber attack. My senior captains Tatum Hoffman and Bella Schueltz once again set a great example for all the other girls.”
Hoffman and Schueltz connected multiple times in the second half and were close to finding the back of the net, but couldn’t convert for the Lady Rams. Windber Area scored three more times in the second half, setting the final, as Savannah Martinez stopped 26 shots in goal for Ligonier Valley.
“There were a ton of new girls thrust into roles they were far from ready to be thrust into,” Vogelsang said. “That can be a physical and emotional wreck for many high school athletes and my new girls battled and definitely got better as the game went on. We got a long way to go, but I was proud of my team.”
Ligonier Valley is back in action, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Serra Catholic before hosting Apollo-Ridge, 3 p.m. Saturday at Weller Field.
“Wednesday, we see another quality team, and I don’t think we’ll have anyone else active, so that will be another tough one to battle through,” Vogelsang said. “After that, our hope is to start getting some players returning, to keep working, keep getting better and hopefully to start getting some success on the field with our results.”
