Greater Latrobe and Hempfield Area officials will decide this afternoon whether or not to hold the WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 game tonight at Hempfield Area.
A winter storm canceled classes at Greater Latrobe and Hempfield Area today.
Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears said the game will be either played as scheduled with a 7:30 p.m. tip at Hempfield Area, or it will be moved to Saturday at a time yet to be determined.
Mears said an announcement regarding the final decision will be posted on the district website and also advertised on WCNS 1480-AM.
The status of today’s Heritage Conference championship game is also in question.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to face Homer-Center at 8 p.m. at IUP.
