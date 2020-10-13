Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley athletics have also been affected by recent rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the area.
Last week, Penn-Trafford closed its high school because of coronavirus cases, while Hempfield Area did the same on Monday. Hempfield Area High School is closed from today through Friday, as all athletic and extracurricular events are postponed.
Greater Latrobe had a girls’ soccer game scheduled for today at Hempfield Area, and a boys’ soccer match slated for Wednesday at Rossi Field. The Lady Wildcats were also scheduled to face Penn-Trafford in soccer on Saturday and girls’ volleyball tonight.
Greater Latrobe’s girls’ soccer game against Penn-Trafford is now set for 8 p.m. Thursday at Rossi Field, while the Lady Wildcats will take on the Lady Warriors in volleyball, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Penn-Trafford.
The Greater Latrobe girls will also visit Hempfield Area in soccer, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, while the boys travel to Hempfield Area on the pitch, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 in a varsity-only contest.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team was initially scheduled to travel to Laurel Highlands in a non-conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 20, but that game was canceled to make room for the rescheduled Hempfield Area section road contest on the same night.
Additionally, the Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team’s upcoming section home game on Tuesday against Serra Catholic was postponed. Forty-plus Serra Catholic student-athletes and football staff are in quarantine because an individual with the team recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are in the clear,” Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer coach Eric Vogelsang said. “This is related to the football situation. Currently, no one else at Serra has tested positive, so we technically could have played, but there are a great number of Serra students who had contact with the positive individual tested. So, our administration, out of extra caution, felt we should give Serra more time to sort through all of their contacts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.