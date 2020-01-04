VANDERGRIFT — After the first day of wrestling at this year’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships, three-time defending team champion and first-time tournament host Kiski Area was looking up at Greater Latrobe.
The Wildcats got eight wrestlers through to Saturday’s semifinals, including a pair at 182 pounds, and held a slim 100-99 edge in team points over the host Cavaliers.
“We wrestled solid from our 106-pounder up to 220,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mike Ciotti said. “Everybody went out there and there wasn’t any disappointment or guys who just didn’t go out there and wrestle well. We didn’t have any of that.
“These guys really want to go out there and score points and win. It’s contagious here with these guys.
“It’s an easy group to coach in the room, and when we get to a tournament, these guys have been on a roll since the beginning of the year. They expect to go out there and do well wherever we’re at.”
GL’s strong start to the tournament came without one of its top wrestlers in 132-pounder Gabe Willochell, who’s sitting out the WCCA tournament after suffering a shoulder injury in the championship match at the annual Powerade Wrestling Tournament last Saturday (Dec. 28).
Willochell pulled the upset of that tournament, a 2-0 victory in the ultimate tiebreaker against two-time state champion and No. 1 seed Alejandro Herrera-Rondon of Seneca Valley in the 132-pound final.
Willochell, who finished second each of the last three years at the WCCA tournament, was the Outstanding Wrestler at this year’s Powerade and received the award for most pins — four — in the shortest amount of time (4:35). Powerade is considered one of the toughest events in the country.
The Wildcats have semifinalists in seven weight classes heading into Saturday’s bouts, from 106-pounder Vincent Kilkeary up to Tyler Ross at 220 pounds.
Kilkeary entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed at 106 pounds and fresh off an eighth-place finish at the Powerade event. He pinned Kiski Area’s Christian Guido in just 36 seconds to advance to the semifinals following a first-round bye and is now 12-3 on the year.
Nate Roth, seeded second at 120 pounds, didn’t get much more time on the mat than Kilkeary on his way to the semis. Roth (15-2) opened his tournament by pinning Derry Area’s Xavier Merlin in 40 seconds, then pinned Franklin Regional’s Ben Pekarcik in 1:03 to set up a semifinal match against No. 3 seed Nick Salerno of Burrell.
Ricky Armstrong (11-5) joined Roth in GL’s double-fall club Friday night. Armstrong, the sixth seed at 145, won by fall over Kiski Area’s Grant Smith in 1:24, then knocked off Southmoreland’s No. 4 seed Nick Yeskey by third-period pin in 4:52.
Jack Pletcher, the fourth seed at 152 also upset a higher-seeded opponent to reach the semifinals for GL.
After pinning Southmoreland’s Bryson Robinson in 5:42 in his opening bout, Pletcher advanced with a 5-4 decision over No. 2 seed Greensburg Salem grappler Ian Ewing in the quarterfinals. Pletcher (15-3) finished fifth at the WCCA tournament last season.
Second-seeded Logan Zitterbart bested Kiski Area’s Jimmy Bendsten, 7-1, to reach the quarterfinals at 170 pounds, then got to the semis by pinning Franklin Regional’s Christo Marlin in 5:08. Zitterbart improved to 12-3 overall. He placed fifth at last year’s WCCA tournament.
The WCCA’s change in tournament format — allowing multiple wrestlers from the same school to compete at the same weight class if the 16-man bracket was unfilled — suited Greater Latrobe just fine at 182 pounds.
Three wrestlers wearing Wildcats’ singlets reached the quarterfinals at the weight class, although two were technically wrestling unattached, meaning their points wouldn’t count toward GL’s team total.
“We have a number of guys up top right now that are wrestling really well and they work really hard in the room,” Ciotti said. “I think it’s great that they have the opportunity with what the county tournament did this year to open it up so the starters and the guys who aren’t in the starting role usually are able to wrestle. This is huge for them.”
Corey Boerio, seeded fourth at 182 as the Wildcats’ official entry in the weight class, notched a pair of falls to reach the semis. He pinned Hempfield’s Sam Choby in 55 seconds, then put Kiski School’s Corbin Johnston to his back in 5:03.
Boerio (16-4) will face Norwin’s Ryan Weinzen, the top-seeded wrestler at 182, in Saturday’s semifinals.
On the other side of the semifinal bracket, GL’s Micah Piper will take on No. 3 seed Jared Curcio of Kiski Area after having already upset the second-seeded 182-pounder at the tournament. Piper pinned Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern in 5:41 in his opening bout, then took a 13-8 decision over Derry Area’s Eric Catone, who was seeded seventh.
“Before he stepped out on the mat, he said, ‘I’m going to upset this guy,’” Ciotti said of Piper. “He had that confidence.
“He was like, ‘I can do it,’ and he did. Then he came back and followed it up with a win in his second match and he’s in the semis. That was a big upset...a big win for him.”
Jacob Brisky gave the Wildcats a shot at having three wrestlers from the same school in the semis at 182, but fell to Curcio in 1:36 during the quarterfinals.
Ross, who was seeded third at 220 pounds, won by fall in 59 seconds over Greensburg Salem’s Joe Gongaware to give GL its eighth semifinalist. Ross placed fifth at 195 pounds during last year’s tournament and is now 8-3 this season. He’s set to face top-seeded Dillon Ferretti of Hempfield Area in the semis.
Ciotti said he’s looking for consistency and effort from his wrestlers on Saturday, whether that brings individual and team titles or not.
“We’re going to have some guys (Saturday) punch through to the finals and some guys won’t,” Ciotti said. “But did they all wrestle to their ability in the semis? That’s what we want.”
Derry Area advanced a pair of wrestlers to the semifinals.
Colton McCallen (8-2) used a pair of falls to get through his matches Friday to set up a semifinal bout against top-seeded 120-pounder Don Giordano of Kiski Area.
McCallen, seeded fifth, pinned Yough’s Nathaniel Jones in 45 seconds, then won by fall over Penn Trafford’s fourth-seeded Boaz Chisko in 5:53.
Tyler Cymmerman entered the tournament as DA’s top seeded wrestler — No. 2 at 126 pounds. Cymmerman, who placed fifth at Powerade and finished second at WCCA last year, dispatched Penn-Trafford’s Ryan Auel by technical fall, 18-3, to improve to 9-0. He’s set to face third-seeded Finn Solomon of Franklin Regional in the semis.
Noah Cymmerman, Tyler’s brother and the Trojans’ only other top-five seed, pinned Yough’s Tanner Jarmon in 47 seconds in his opening bout at 285 pounds, but was caught by Penn-Trafford’s Peyton Kelly for a quick 18-second loss by fall in the quarterfinals.
“Ty and Colton McCallen did a great job today and I hope they keep it moving forward tomorrow in the semis,” DA head coach Mike Weinell said following Friday’s action.
“The rest of the guys need to stop making the simple mistakes and wrestle more sound. We beat ourselves a few times today and need to learn from those matches.
“I told them, ‘It doesn’t matter if you lose by one point or 10 points in a tournament, it’s still a loss.’ We need to be aggressive and start being more offensive because you can’t win if you don’t score points, so go for it and leave it all on the mat.’”
Saturday’s matches were slated to start at 10:30 a.m., one-half hour earlier than originally scheduled, with the event’s championship finals scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
