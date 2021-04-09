It was a big night for the Greater Latrobe boys and girls lacrosse teams.
The Greater Latrobe boys and girls both earned victories against Hempfield Area. The Wildcats edged out Hempfield Area, 15-13, during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match at Rossi Field, while the Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Spartans, 10-6, during a match at Hempfield Area.
Aiden Kammerer paced the Greater Latrobe boys against Hempfield Area with seven goals. Mason Rohrer and Ryan Miele both scored three goals, while Nick Stump and Louie Garbeglio also found the back of the net for the Wildcats. J.T. Kaecher stopped 11 shots in goal.
The Greater Latrobe boys are back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday at Plum.
Julia Battaglia led the Greater Latrobe girls with four goals, while Carolina Walters scored twice and contributed one assist. Alexa Jogun also scored twice, while Ryley Quinn and Taylor Desko both found the back of the net.
Junior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina stopped five of 11 shots and Greater Latrobe converted 10 of 24 shots. The Lady Wildcats had 14 ground ball controls, two interceptions and 10 draw controls to seven for Hempfield Area.
The Greater Latrobe girls (2-1, 2-3) will play a varsity-only game, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Canon-McMillan in section play.
