It was a big night for the Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team, while Derry Area and Ligonier Valley also scored key victories.
The Lady Wildcats took down Penn-Trafford, 3-1, in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play, while the Lady Trojans and Lady Rams both scored narrow 3-2 victories against Steel Valley and Valley in respective WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 matches, all on Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe downed Penn-Trafford, the No. 2 team in the section and No. 4-ranked team in the WPIAL. Penn-Trafford swept Greater Latrobe on Sept. 16.
Penn-Trafford took the first set on Tuesday, 25-23, but the Lady Wildcats rallied with the final three wins, 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19. In the third set, Penn-Trafford held a 12-1 lead before the Greater Latrobe defense took over and rallied the Lady Wildcats to victory. Greater Latrobe built a 16-6 lead in the fourth set, and Penn-Trafford trimmed the deficit within five points, but the Lady Wildcats were able to finish off the Lady Warriors for the big win.
Junior co-captain Lily Fenton kept Penn-Trafford off-balance, as she distributed the ball to seven different Greater Latrobe attackers. She finished with 30 assists, nine digs, four kills and two blocks.
Senior middle hitter Anna Rafferty led the Lady Wildcats offensively with 11 kills, followed by Maya Krehlik with 10 kills. Elle Snyder was one back, accounting for nine kills, while Emma Blair grabbed seven. Paige Watson contributed five kills and Shallyn Shank two. Krehlik, Snyder, Rafferty and Shank all contributed two aces, while Blair, Rafferty and Paige Watson combined for 10 blocks.
Bailey Watson put together a career effort for Greater Latrobe defensively with a season-high 32 digs, while Shank posted 14 digs. Snyder followed with 13 digs, while Krehlik and Rafferty had 15 combined digs.
Derry Area lost the first two games against Steel Valley, 25-27 and 18-25, before rallying for wins in the final three contests, 25-17, 25-22 and 15-12.
Sasha Whitfield led the Lady Trojans with 10 kills, while Hannah Ruffner was one back with nine kills. Tiana Moracco tallied seven kills and Makenzie Eades followed with six kills. Whitfield also led the charge defensively with 21 digs, while Megan Baker and Faith Shean both had 15 digs. Marissa Weimer and Alayna Williams also had 12 digs. Eades and Williams both had five aces and Baker dished out 42 assists for the Lady Trojans.
Ligonier Valley fell behind, 2-1, against Valley, after games of 19-25, 25-21, and 18-25, but the Lady Rams rallied with consecutive wins, 25-11 and 15-9, to close it out.
Haley Stormer led the Lady Rams with 19 kills, 15 points and four aces. Abby Tutino posted 15 points with five aces, while Taylor Meier had eight kills, seven points and three aces. Saylor Clise also had 12 points, two aces and 27 assists.
Valley swept the Ligonier Valley JV team, 25-22 and 25-21. Marley Bergman had nine points and four aces, while Lacy Sosko posted three kills. Kya Hegan distributed four assists.
The Derry Area junior varsity team also won in the maximum three games. Scores were 25-17, 22-25, 15-10.
Williams led the JV team with seven kills, while Emily Berkhimer added five kills. Cassie Byers finished with nine digs and Williams had seven.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team lost in straight games by identical 23-25 margins.
Mikenna Marino had seven kills for Greater Latrobe, while Mia Myers and Ashley Daniker both tallied five. Chiara Mongelluzzo added three kills, while MacKenzie Myers, Jianna Kaczmarkiewicz and Ava Krehlik combined for six. Krehlik also accounted for three aces and distributed 24 assists.
Defensively, Macie McHugh paced the Greater Latrobe JV team with 17 digs, followed by McKenna Marino, who tallied eight. Mia Myers, Mongelluzzo, MacKenzie Myers and Hanna Costello combined for 13 digs.
Greater Latrobe is back in action next Tuesday at Connellsville Area. The Lady Wildcats return home on Thursday, Oct. 21 against Hempfield Area where the team will honor its seniors, which include Bailey Watson, Rafferty, Shank, Alanna Thiel and Jill Wesneski.
Derry Area and Ligonier Valley are both home on Thursday. The Lady Trojans are scheduled to host Valley, while the Lady Rams welcome South Allegheny.
