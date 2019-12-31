Greater Latrobe hosted an alumni game for former Lady Wildcat players as part of last weekend’s GL Holiday Classic.
There were 17 former players who returned to take part in the inaugural game with graduation classes represented back to 1999. Coach Mark Burkardt’s squad outlasted longtime coach Dawna Bates’ team for a 32-28 victory.
Mackenzie Markle, a 2018 graduate, led the way for the winning Burkardt team with a game-high 11 points.
Jen Sobota (class of 1999), the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,093 points, topped the Bates’ squad with seven points and a number of assists.
Other former players who took part in the game included Carly Augustine (2019), Mackenzie Clark (2016), Taley Dunaway (2014), Emily Fedor (2007), Beth Havrilla (2019), Jess Havrilla (2016), Rachel Kollar (2015), Reagan McCracken (2017), Hannah Mears (2016), Loren Mueseler (1999), Allison Pawlosky (1999), Emily Stein (2017), Shelby Wetzel (2018), Alex White (2017) and Kayla White (2019).
