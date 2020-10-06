It’s the first two section losses that have Greater Latrobe head girls’ soccer coach Jamie Morrison encouraged.
That’s right, losses. Close ones.
They came against Norwin and Fox Chapel when both of those teams were ranked No. 1 in WPIAL Class 4A.
That, to Morrison, means the Lady Wildcats should be in contention for the playoffs if they’re held.
“We’ve been in every game we’ve played so far,” Morrison pointed out. “We’ve been able to score some goals.
“We’ve got the ability. It’s just a matter of being consistent and staying focused throughout each game.
“I think the girls have shown that they have that desire and, more importantly, that belief that they can beat some of the teams that maybe they couldn’t in the past. This year, I think they believe that they can challenge those teams.”
If the playoffs are held, that is.
Because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the WPIAL has yet to decide not only if there will be playoffs this year, but how many teams will qualify.
“There’s some talk that they may take less teams. That’s out of our control,” simplified Morrison, who’s in her fifth season as coach.
“But we’re going to try and finish the best we can so that we’re in position to make the playoffs. We’re staying positive and focusing on what we can control.”
Greater Latrobe is 3-3-1 overall and in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play. The Lady Wildcats swept Taylor Allderdice, while also defeating Hempfield Area and scoring a tie versus Penn-Trafford.
Greater Latrobe returned nine of 11 starters from last season when the Lady Wildcats went 2-10 in the section and 3-12 overall. That experience is starting to show on the pitch.
It allowed Greater Latrobe to overcome the loss of practice time and a few early non-section games with the delay because of the virus. So, the Lady Wildcats — like every other team — had to jump right in.
“Throughout the summer and at the beginning of the season, we like to have pickup sessions on a weekly basis just to kind of get the girls into playing. But with social distancing and other guidelines in place, we really weren’t able to do that as much,” Morrison indicated.
“And then, with the preseason getting pushed back, we weren’t able to do much then, either. But I would say the biggest impact was being limited to only one scrimmage and losing several non-section games right at the beginning of the season, especially with us having a lot of freshmen. By not having those non-section games, we really weren’t able to build up that chemistry.
“But I think, overall, the girls have been very resilient at being able to adapt on the fly. Even though we didn’t get any non-section games to kind of prepare for the season, I think we’ll still see that improvement and development, even though it’s going to maybe be a little bit later than it would’ve been.”
There are seven freshmen on Greater Latrobe’s 25-player varsity and junior varsity rosters, and just five seniors. And of the Lady Wildcats’ top 13 players, 10 are underclassmen.
The only seniors in the starting lineup are midfielder Maddie Delucio and right outside back Hannah Klimek. Delucio is a three-time All-Section First Team selection.
Seven of the other 10 are either juniors or sophomores, with two freshmen. They are juniors Claire Gerard (striker), Lauren Davis (left outside forward), Morgan Reilly (midfielder), Rebecca Reed (midfielder) and Martina Ciafre (left outside back), and sophomores Makenna Malone (right outside forward), Chloe Boyette (center back) and Sofia DeCerb (goalkeeper), and freshmen Ella Bulava (midfield) and Ava Lorenzi (center back).
Two other players lettered last season in senior Jamie Hough, a striker who’s working her way back from an injury, and junior Kristen Thomas (striker-midfielder). Morrison listed freshmen Regan Reilly (striker-midfielder) and Karly Thomas (outside back-midfielder) as promising newcomers.
“We are gaining a large new crop of freshmen who will change our dynamics,” Morrison stated. “With so many newcomers, we are working to establish our new identity.”
As for the section, it’s taken on a slightly new look this season, as well. And that’s not to say it’s going to be any easier, particularly with the uncertainty of the playoff situation.
“Our section has always been very tough. The teams are always good, year in and year out. It’s going to be a battle, especially since we didn’t get a chance to play those non-section games.
“We want to make sure we take these section games one at a time and kind of work on our smaller goals. We want to focus on those opportunities,
“We’re trying to put ourselves in the best situation possible so that ultimately, if we take care of those smaller goals throughout each and every practice and match, we’re looking to contend for a playoff spot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.