The Class AA Blue All-Stars needed a big rally to defeat the Class AA Gold All-Stars for a 7-5 victory during the annual PIHL Class AA All-Star game Sunday at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex on Neville Island.
Greater Latrobe, with six All-Star representatives, had players on both the Blue and Gold All-Star squad. The teams were tied, 3-3, through one period, and Gold scored twice to hold a 5-3 lead in the third period. But Blue scored the final four times for a two-goal victory.
Jarred Stein scored twice for the Gold team while Cole Ferri added two assists. Darick Hrtyanski was also a member of the Gold team. Lane Ruffner and Alex Walker both had an assist for the Blue team, and Greg Irons stopped eight of 11 shots faced in goal.
Ferri is No. 3 in Class AA scoring with 34 points. He’s also No. 2 in Class AA with 19 goals. Walker is No. 4 in Class AA scoring with nine goals and 30 points.
Irons is 6-1 this season with a 1.42 goals against average and a .924 save percentage with two shutouts. He has stopped 121 of 131 shots, allowing just 10 goals in 360 minutes and 11 seconds.
Dating back to last season, Walker has 20 goals and 66 points during a 25-game scoring streak. He has 13 goals and 47 points in his last 16 games played.
Ferri, who has scored in 15 of his last 17 games, has 27 goals and 51 points in his last 24 contests. Stein has points in 19 of his last 25 games. He also has 12 goals and 24 points in his last 19 contests.
Ruffner, with the IceCats, is currently riding a seven-game scoring streak with two goals and 10 assists. Ruffner recently signed a tender agreement to play for Texas-based Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League, one of the top junior hockey leagues in the country.
Stein scored to give Blue a 2-1 lead at 7:23 of the first period while Ruffner figured in on the tying goal for Gold at 9:59 of the first. Walker had an assist on the go-ahead goal for Gold at 10:11 of the first period.
In the third, Ferri helped begin the comeback for the Blue team. He had the primary assist on both goals, scored 23 seconds apart, which tied the game, 5-5. Stein scored the last goal of the game for the Blue team, setting the final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.