High school wrestlers from Greater Latrobe will attempt to reach the state tournament, while the St. Vincent College women’s basketball team looks to reach its conference championship.
Greater Latrobe wrestlers will compete in the WPIAL/PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional Championships starting today, while the top-seeded St. Vincent College women’s basketball team hosts No. 4 Washington & Jefferson today (7:30 p.m.) in the semifinals of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference playoffs.
Greater Latrobe has 10 wrestlers in the regional, which runs today and Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School. That’s twice as many as two years ago, and up from seven in last year’s event.
Three of those wrestlers — Gabe Willochell (132), Nate Roth (120), Vinny Kilkeary (106) — advanced after reaching the championship matches in last week’s section tournament.
Two of the wrestlers, Willochell and Roth, captured titles. Six of the other seven finished third, as the top five in each weight class advanced to the regional.
The six GL wrestlers who enter the regional as third-place finishers include Ricky Armstrong (145), Logan Zitterbart (170), Tyler Ross (220), Jack Pletcher (152), Tyler Lynch (195), and Corey Boerio (182).
Lucio Angelicchio placed fifth in the section at 113 pounds and he will also compete this weekend.
Today’s regional action gets underway at 5 p.m. with preliminary-round matches followed by the first round, with the quarterfinals and consolation first round at 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling continues Saturday at 10 a.m. with the consolation second round. The semifinals and consolation quarterfinals are set for 11:30 a.m., and consolation semis at 1:30 p.m. The championship and consolation finals at 5 p.m.
The top four finishes in each weight class qualify for the PIAA State Class AAA Wrestling Championships March 5-7 in Hershey.
The PAC championship game is scheduled for Saturday (5 p.m.) at St. Vincent.
The winner of the PAC playoffs will receive the league’s automatic qualifying bid to this year’s NCAA Division III Championships.
With the league’s double-bye format, top-seeded St. Vincent automatically advanced to tonight’s semifinal, hosted by St. Vincent College. No. 2-seeded Grove City will meet No. 3 Westminster today at 5:30 p.m. prior to the 7:30 p.m. matchup involving St. Vincent College and Washington & Jefferson.
The SVC women swept Washington & Jefferson this season, winning, 84-47, at home on Dec. 4, and 75-60 in Washington on Jan. 25.
St. Vincent College defeated Grove City in overtime at home on Dec. 7, but lost to the Wolverines, 68-65, on Jan. 29, their only PAC defeat. SVC also swept Westminster by a combined 28 points.
