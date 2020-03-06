The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference recognized a pair of Greater Latrobe graduates on Thursday.
Shippensburg junior point guard Jake Biss was named the 2019-20 PSAC Eastern Division Athlete of the Year while Red Raiders’ head coach Chris Fite was named 2019-20 PSAC Eastern Division Coach of the Year.
Biss is the third player in Shippensburg history to be named PSAC Athlete of the Year while Fite earned his second PSAC East Coach of the Year award.
Biss, Shippensburg’s point guard, leads the Raiders in scoring at 16.5 points per game while also ranking fourth in the PSAC, averaging 4.5 assists per contest. He is shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range, second-best in the conference.
Biss, a 2017 Greater Latrobe High School graduate, has posted double figures in scoring in 23 games this season, including 10 with 20 or more points. He scored a season-high 32 points in Shippensburg’s opener against Virginia Union. Biss has recorded four or more assists in 18 games, including eight contests with six or more assists.
“Jake’s been a pillar for us the last couple of years, but this year in particular he has really taken huge strides as far as being as assertive as he is offensively, his leadership, and embracing that role as a go-to guy for us,” Fite said. “He’s not afraid to take a big shot — he takes tough shots and makes them.
“He’s always in attack mode, which we need him to be in, but he’s also very unselfish and willing to defer as necessary. You couldn’t ask more from your point guard.”
Fite, a 1988 Greater Latrobe grad, directed Shippensburg to its first Eastern Division championship in school history and just its third divisional title overall.
Shippensburg has five consecutive 20-win seasons under Fite after totaling just two 20-win seasons in 62 prior years. Under Fite, the Red Raiders lead the PSAC in free-throw percentage and rebound margin, and they also have consistently maintained the Eastern Division’s top scoring defense at 68.1 points per game.
