With the Major League Baseball draft approaching, Zach Kokoska has taken his training to another level.
The 2017 Greater Latrobe graduate said he has been in south Florida since June 25 to train at a sports performance facility for the next tier of competition.
“I’m excited,” Kokoska said about the draft. “I’m happy to be in the position to experience this.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Kokoska — an outfielder and designated hitter at Kansas State University — has drawn MLB interest since high school, though interest increased once he played in the summer Cape Cod league after his sophomore season. Kokoska said that pro scouts were at every weekend series during the spring to watch the team’s draft prospects, although no one organization has shown the most interest in him.
“My mindset is pretty much that I’m going in the highest round as I possibly can,” Kokoska said. “Wherever I’m drafted, I will be grateful. I’m ready to start playing pro ball now.”
To better prepare, he has been doing workouts specially designed for athletes training at the Florida facility. Formulated from a staff evaluation, the workouts are intended to get athletes in prime condition. In his case, they focus on increasing mobility because he said the evaluation determined his size and strength to be choice.
“They’re different body movements that might take some time,” he said. “About 60% of it is stretching and 40% lifting and sprinting.”
The mobility training will help defensively. The junior played right field during the spring and finished with a .974 fielding percentage in 78 chances, but he said pro scouts project him in center field, where there is more ground to cover.
Natural ability and work ethic will go a long way to ease the transition. Already they have played a part in his development as a defender and baserunner, according to Kansas State head baseball coach Pete Hughes.
“He’s become a more complete player,” Hughes said. “His routes have been very good. His arm is a plus. He’s fast for his size.”
In addition to conditioning, Kokoska has been hitting from pitching machines while also trying to arrange batting practice against live pitching. Before reporting to Florida, he had been hitting teammates’ pitching during campus workouts.
Kokoska had an exceptional spring season, for which he was named to the ABCA/Rawlings Division I All-Central Region First Team, All-Big 12 Conference Second Team and conference championship All-Tournament Team.
Kokoska played all 57 games and led the team in most offensive categories, which includes his .363 batting average, along with 77 hits, 19 doubles and .445 on-base percentage. His 15 home runs and 46 RBI ranked second.
“I’ve been very happy,” said Kokoska, who was a .330 hitter in 53 games as a freshman, when he was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection. “A lot of it came down to my hard work, being a smart player in the game and knowing what to expect in certain counts.”
The left-hander scorched the ball to all fields this season, recording 25 multi-hit games, including seven consecutive in late April and early May. He had one four-hit and five three-hit efforts along with a career-high 14-game hitting streak.
“We knew we were getting a very good hitter,” Hughes said. “His hand-eye coordination is at a super high level. His hand-eye skills stick out.”
Kokoska can hit all pitches and behind in the count “because of his ability to put the ball in play,” the coach said.
Batting fifth in the order against Baylor University, Kokoska led all players with four hits in five at-bats. He tripled and doubled to right center field, and in the ninth inning of the come-from-behind win, he singled to left and again to center.
Kokoska tied his career high of four RBI in a game against New Mexico. Among Kokoska’s four at-bats, he hit a grand slam to right center, doubled to left center and singled to right center.
“I didn’t take any at-bats for granted,” he said. “The approach is looking for a fastball in the zone and hitting it right away.”
Kokoska led Greater Latrobe to the program’s first-ever WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A state baseball championships in 2017, and was also named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year. He plans to return home on Saturday to be with family for the big event, as the MLB Draft is scheduled to begin Sunday and run through Tuesday.
Though drafts usually feature players who go higher or lower than projected, Hughes said Kokoska may go in the fifth to seventh rounds. Because of his ability and work ethic, Hughes said, “He’s got a chance to play the game for a while.”
