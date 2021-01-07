It’s been one atypical swimming and diving season to another for Greater Latrobe.
First, the Wildcats did not have any qualifiers for last year’s state meet, which wasn’t held, anyway, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Now, they have to work with a limited roster — 11 boys, 17 girls — during a season where the virus is still very much in play.
“They were either there or on their way, and had to turn around and go home,” recalled head coach Grey Arrigonie. “They swam some of the prelims, and then the meet was over.
“It was just kind of a shock.
“And it’s very unusual for us not to have anyone qualify for the PIAA meet,” added Arrigonie, who’s in his 11th season as Greater Latrobe’s coach. “Our divers were close.”
And both of them have moved on. They were Clay McClintock and Jordyn Miller, who were eighth in boys and seven in girls, respectively, in the WPIAL.
The Wildcats also graduated four others who qualified for the district meet last season. They were Brendan Bugala (200 individual medley, relay), Corbin Makar (100 breaststroke, relay) and Daniel Marinchak (relay) in boys, and Molly Bobik (relay) in girls.
Returning are nine athletes who made it to the WPIAL meet. They include senior Gavin Skwirut (50 freestyle, relay), junior Colin Spehar (100 butterfly, relay), sophomore Charlie Cratty (relay), junior Liam Mucino (relay) and junior Julian Zhu (relay) in boys, and senior Hannah Brewer (100 butterfly, relay), senior Lauren Bisignani (diving), junior Andrea Hoffman (relay) and senior Gracie Wetzel (relay) in girls.
There are 10 other letter-winners back from the teams that went 8-4 (3-3 section) in boys, and 6-6 (3-3 section). They are senior Donovan Lechman, junior Teko Angelicchio and sophomore John Elder in boys, and seniors Lauren Stewart and Jade Wile, juniors Paige Kunkelmann and Becca Reed, and sophomores Delaney Mulroy, Quinllin Mulroy and Bryn Vogelsang in girls.
Arrigonie listed six others as promising newcomers. One’s a sophomore (Hannah Polosky) while the others are freshmen, including David Klunk, Aly Gentilo, McKayla Golden, Dannika Mucino, Kate Wolford.
That’s the good news. The not-so-good news is, overall numbers are down at Greater Latrobe.
“There are nine who aren’t swimming this year,” noted Arrigonie, who said that they, for one reason or another, are — for lack of a better term — “opting out” this season. “That’s a lot of bodies.
“It seems like that’s a fairly consistent thing with winter sports athletes this season. A lot of them are just doing things online and just staying home.
“We’re at or close to the cutoff line needed to fully compete in meets,” Arrigonie indicated. “You need 12 swimmers to fill out a complete lineup, and we’re at less than that for the boys.
“If you have empty lanes and you’re swimming against a team with a full roster, you’re automatically giving up points somewhere. It just makes things a little bit tougher, but I think everyone’s going to deal with that this year.
“We have a pretty light roster compared to previous years.
“And you don’t even know what meets are going to be held. Every meet is going to be different compared to the past when you knew exactly what you were going to have.”
To date, Greater Latrobe has had exactly one meet — and non-section at that with wins against Penn Hills — since the season was “paused” for three weeks by Gov. Tom Wolf because of rising COVID-19 cases. For those teams that will already have the required practices in, they’ll be able to start on Friday.
However, for the Wildcats, it’s likely to be next week at the earliest. They were originally scheduled to face Armstrong on Thursday, but because of COVID-19 in that school district, the meet is postponed to Jan. 26.
“You have to take it day by day,” Arrigonie stated. “It seems like it’s going to be a week to week thing.
“Just when you get in and get going, you have to stop again. And running or weight-lifting isn’t like swimming in the pool.
“We’re going to be coming off of another long stop. And the holidays are usually the biggest time of the year for training.
“It’s like hitting the reset button over and over again,” he continued. “Hopefully, we can hold on this time.
“But everyone’s in the same spot, so everyone has to deal with it. We’re just trying to manage the situation.
“We’ve had to adjust our workout schedules. With pool and weight-room limitations, it’s totally different this season.”
How much of a regular season there is remains to be seen. There are six other teams in WPIAL Section 1-AAA (Hempfield Area, Penn-Trafford, Norwin, Kiski Area, Connellsville, Armstrong), but they all still have to contend with COVID-19 and potential meet cancellations and postponements.
“We definitely want to do as well as we can in the section,” Arrigonie said. “But things are going to be a little different.
“We’re still going to set our goals. Everyone has their goals, and we’ve talked about them.
“We want to do as much as we can to get ready for the back end of the season. We at least want to reach those time goals and work toward that, even with a shortened schedule.”
But reaching the WPIAL meet is going to be much more difficult this season. The district’s steering committee met and made the qualifying standards more stringent in order to cut down on the number of athletes gathering at any one site because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“They’re going to try and make the meet harder and run faster because they don’t want too many people there,” Arrigonie explained.
“Who knows what’s going to happen? But we can still work toward those goals, and that’s a good thing.”
