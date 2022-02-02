GL girls win, stay perfect in section

The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team kept its perfect section mark intact Tuesday with a 55-41 road victory over Franklin Regional in a WPIAL 5A, Section 4 contest.
The Lady Wildcats, who improved to 9-0 in the section and 13-2 overall, have won nine straight.
After a back-and-forth first quarter that saw Greater Latrobe lead 15-13, the Lady Wildcats began the second quarter with a 7-2 run. The teams, however only combined to score six points the rest of the frame but the visitors led by nine points, 26-17, at the break.
With standout center Emma Rafferty out for the fourth straight game with a knee injury, the Lady Wildcats’ Emma Blair and Camille Dominick continued to attack the basket in the second. The duo scored nine of the team’s 11 points in the frame and help limited Franklin Regional to just four points.
The Lady Wildcats pushed their lead to 15 points early in the second half on baskets by Elle Snyder, Josie Straigis and Dominick. After two quick Lady Panthers’ layups, GL followed with a 13-4 run over the next four minutes for its biggest lead — 20 points at 45-25 — with just under a minute left in the quarter.
Franklin Regional got as close as eight points in the fourth quarter, 46-38, after a steal and score by Sophia Yaniga, forcing Latrobe to call timeout and regroup.
Greater Latrobe responded by scoring eight of the next 10 points, as the team ran offense and looked for quality shots while forcing the Lady Panthers to play extended defense. In the sequence, Blair netted four points while Straigis added a bucket and an assist to Blair, and Bailey Watson hit two free throws to push the lead back to 14 at 54-40.
Blair tallied another double-double on Tuesday, going for a game-high 20 points and 15 rebounds.
Elle Snyder had 16 points, including a game-best three 3-pointers, for the Lady Wildcats. In addition to her strong defense and running the point, Bailey Watson pulled down 10 rebounds and added four assists.
Franklin Regional (2-8 section, 6-12 overall), which has lost seven of eight, got 11 points from Sarah Penrod.
Greater Latrobe returns home at 6 p.m. Friday when it hosts McKeesport Area in a key second contest. The Lady Tigers, 8-1 in the section and 15-4 overall, dropped their lone section game to the Lady Wildcats (66-65) last month.
GREATER LATROBE (55)
