The Greater Latrobe girls secured a victory, while Derry Area made history of its own during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Cross-Country Championships Wednesday at Westmoreland County Community College.
The Greater Latrobe girls, led by Emerson Skatell, posted a first-place finish in Class 3A competition, while the Wildcat boys’ team took fifth. The Derry Area boys placed third as a team in the small schools division, which was the Trojans’ highest finish at the WCCA meet since 2015. The Derry Area girls, led by Jane Huss, captured fifth in the small schools division. The Ligonier Valley girls placed fourth.
The Greater Latrobe girls had four of the top 14 finishers to outdistance Norwin and Hempfield Area for the top spot. Skatell finished fourth overall in 19:45, while Lexie Planinsek placed ninth in 20:16. Clara Herr finished 13th and Carley Berk was one spot behind in 14th, as the posted respective times of 20:29 and 20:31. Cora Drylie followed in 26th-place (21:24), Lizzie Planinsek took 41st (22:26) and Hayden Kraynick placed 43rd in 22:28.
August Lawrence captured 12th overall in 17:40, while Koen Fulton followed in 15th with a 17:49. Liam Wilson came in 28th (18:39), while Noah Pittman captured 45th in 19:34. Steve Janke took 52nd (20:18), Henry Krom placed 55th (20:33) and Nick Wetzel took 62nd in 21:33.
Huss ended in sixth place overall for Derry Area with a 20:07. Her time was not just a personal best, it was also the fastest time a Derry Area girl has ever run on the WCCC course. Huss also tied Hannah Scipio’s mark, established in 2011, for the highest place finish for a Derry Area girl at the WCCA Cross-Country Championships.
Mikah Horwat placed 52nd overall (23:12), while Emma Huber followed in 60th (24:18) and Nicole Enos captured 66th in 25:01. Charity Peterman ran a personal best, taking 67th in 25:07, while Tessa Hayes placed 68th (25:17) and Ashley Baker ended in 73rd with a 26:26.
Morgan Sobota led Derry Area with a 43rd-place effort in 19:30, while Jake Watson followed in 48th-place with a 19:45. Blake Cecchini took 50th in 20:13, while Logan Corbett set a personal best in 56th with a 20:51. Seth Swisher and Gael Gonzalez Kelly both established personal marks in 63rd and 70th with respective times of 21:36 and 22:54.
Tucker Klotz led the Ligonier Valley boys with a second-place finish overall. He turned in a 17:05 and placed behind Jacob Smith of Greensburg Salem, who won the race in 16:59. Ryan Zimmerman placed 54th (20:28) and Aidan Brisendine took 71st (22:53) for the Rams.
Clara Wallace led the Ligonier Valley girls with a 20th-place showing in 21:03. Maddie Smith took 44th (22:30), Lyla Barr placed 57th (23:53), and Hollie Queer captured 64th in 24:54. Gabby Palmer finished one spot back in 65th (24:56) and Mara Myers placed 70th in 25:33.
In the JV race, Derry Area’s Gianna Gruska ended in 24:59, while Mikaela Shine turned in a 29:40.
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley will compete in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Cross Country Championship meet next Thursday at California University of Pennsylvania.
