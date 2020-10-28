Derry Area was scheduled to face Neshannock on Tuesday in a play-in game during the WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball playoffs, but that match was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at North Catholic.
The winner will immediately take on top-seeded North Catholic, also Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Greater Latrobe travels to No. 8 Seneca Valley, 7 p.m. tonight for a first-round WPIAL Class 4A playoff matchup. The winner will play at top-seeded North Allegheny, noon on Saturday.
Also today, the Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team takes on Fairview in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls’ team tennis championship, 12:30 p.m. at Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford.
It’s now been 20 days since Derry Area played a girls’ volleyball match because of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the school district. The Lady Trojans’ last match was Oct. 8 when Derry Area fell 3-1 against Deer Lakes during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 matchup.
Derry Area (4-3, 4-4) qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs as the No. 16 seed. It’s the 21st consecutive season in which the Lady Trojans reached the postseason. Last year, Derry Area claimed a share of the section title as they went 11-3 and suffered a first-round loss against Hopewell Area during the district playoffs.
Greater Latrobe (7-4, 8-4) captured the No. 9 seed in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. The Lady Wildcats make their return to the district playoffs after missing the postseason mark last year when they finished fifth in the section with a 5-11 record.
Two years ago, Greater Latrobe qualified for the WPIAL playoffs, but suffered a first-round defeat against Butler Area.
The Lady Wildcats tennis team claimed the WPIAL Class 3A team championship with a 3-2 win against Upper St. Clair on Oct. 23. It was the third district title in program history and the first since 2005.
If Greater Latrobe wins today, it’ll face the winner of Abington Heights and Manheim Township, 2 p.m. Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club in the semifinals. The finals of the PIAA Class 3A team championship are slated for 6 p.m. Sunday, also at Hershey Racquet Club.
Last year, the Lady Wildcats fell, 3-2, against North Allegheny during the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
