The playoffs aren’t unfamiliar to the Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team.
The Lady Wildcats have reached the postseason two of the lsat three seasons, but they haven’t won a playoff game since 2010.
“(Winning a playoff game) is always a part of our goal, but we don’t dwell on it because it’s in the past, and we can’t do anything about it,” head coach Drew Vosefski said. “Our goal is to look at the future and not worry about things we’ve done in the past.”
This season, Vosefski and the Lady Wildcats want to flip the script, and win their first playoff game in more than a decade.
The Lady Wildcats could certainly make some noise this season. They return all but Emma Fenton and Gracie Wetzel, two seniors who have since graduated.
“Luckily we have returned some key players, that will continue our goals of a section championship hopefully,” Vosefski said.
The Lady Wildcats missed the playoffs in 2019, but returned to the postseason in 2020. Last season, the Lady Wildcats earned the No. 9 seed, but they suffered a 3-0 setback against eighth-seeded Seneca Valley in the opening round.
Vosefski said that the goals haven’t changed this season at Greater Latrobe.
“Our expectations are to compete and win a section championship,” Vosefski said. “We have the talent, and we have the ability and I think we have the personnel to do just that. Our goal is to be one of the best teams in the WPIAL and after that, to go deep into the playoffs.”
The Lady Wildcats will rely on a veteran group of players who were part of that playoff team last season.
Senior setter Lily Fenton had three kills, five digs and 17 assists during that playoff defeat against Seneca Valley.
“(Lily) in my opinion, and many other coaches’ opinions, is one of the best setters in the WPIAL,” Vosefski said.
Greater Latrobe also has an experienced core of seniors, including Anna Rafferty, Shallyn Shank and libero Bailey Watson. The Lady Wildcats also have strong returners in the middle, as well. Junior Emma Blair leads the way, while Maya Krehlic also plays a key role. Rafferty and Blair are also standouts on the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team.
“These (returning) players are a very strong foundation to build the program upon,” Vosefski said.
Newcomers to the starting lineup, including right-side hitter Paige Watson and sophomore Elle Snyder. Vosefski believes the two will be solid additions to the group.
“Both (Paige and Elle) are showing great aptitude for the game, and we expect big things from them,” Vosefski said.
All teams were forced to endure a difficult 2020 seasons because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Several games were played without fans in the stands, but Vosefski is happy to welcome supporters back to the gym.
“In sports, the fan is always your seventh man, or sixth man, depending on what sport you are playing,” Vosefski said. “Just the fact that we have people there cheering us on only helps our mindset and enthusiasm to play the game, so having them back in the stands is fantastic.”
Greater Latrobe competes in a difficult Class 4A, Section 3, which includes Connellsville Area, Gateway, Hempfield Area, Norwin, Oakland Catholic and Penn-Trafford.
The Lady Wildcats claimed a section championship in 2018 and they want to reach the top of the mountain again by the end of the season. The Lady Wildcats were close in 2020, as they finished in second place with a 9-5 overall mark and an 8-4 section record behind first-place Oakland Catholic.
They’re off to a good start already, following a 3-0 sweep of Gateway on Tuesday, as Greater Latrobe is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in section play. The Lady Wildcats’ lone loss this season came against Oakland Catholic, the defending section champion.
“Being able to have some sense of normalcy on the court is a big positive, and we are just hoping that it continues, and gets better from here,” Vosefski said.
