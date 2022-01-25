The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team found another gear in the second half Monday on its way to a 69-36 win over visiting Penn Hills in a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 matchup.
The Lady Wildcats, who led 33-20 at halftime, outscored the Lady Indians 36-16 after intermission to win their sixth straight game.
GL (6-0 in the section, 10-2 overall) used its strong conditioning to grab the momentum for good in the third quarter, turning six fast breaks into 11 points. The constant pressure also led to foul trouble for Penn Hills, as the Lady Wildcats’ Bailey Watson, Elle Snyder and Josie Straigis each converted layups or drew fouls and got to the free throw line.
In all, Penn Hills (0-7 section, 1-12 overall) ended the night with three starters with four fouls and another with three fouls.
Up 20 points going into the fourth, the Lady Wildcats put the game away with an 8-2 run early in the frame. As GL ran extended offense to shorten the game, Snyder took advantage of the Penn Hills defense, hitting each of her three 3-pointers in the quarter.
Snyder scored 13 of her game-best 21 points in the fourth.
Greater Latrobe was without senior standout Anna Rafferty on Monday. The talented post player suffered a knee injury in last week’s home win against Woodland Hills.
On the defensive end, the Lady Wildcats turned up the heat in the final frame, holding Penn Hills to four points and recording six steals, including three takeaways from Straigis. In all, GL forced 22 turnovers on Monday.
In the first half, GL got off to a slow start from the field, but used tough man-to-man defense and fast breaks to create scoring opportunities early on.
Straigis scored five of Latrobe’s first seven points for a 7-0 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter. Penn Hills later trimmed the deficit to two points, 14-12, on a trey from sharp-shooter Hannah Pugliese with 17 seconds left in the quarter. GL, however, closed the frame with a 16-12 advantage following a Camille Dominick layup.
Pugliese paced Penn Hills with 14 points, including a game-best four 3-pointers.
The second quarter belonged to Greater Latrobe’s Emma Blair, who scored six of the squad’s first eight points of the frame and turned rebounds into fast breaks. Blair tallied a double-double on the night, totaling 20 points and 14 rebounds.
After Watson was forced to the bench early in the second with two fouls, GL got some strong minutes from sophomore guard Belle Blossey, who took over point guard duties and later found the scoresheet on a backdoor cut and feed from Blair.
Straigis added 14 points for the Lady Wildcats, while Dominick chipped in nine.
Greater Latrobe continues section play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when it visits Woodland Hills.
———
PENN HILLS (36)
Moten 2-2-8; Wade 2-0-4; Pugliese 5-0-14; Coleman 2-0-4; Crawford 0-2-2; Epperson 2-0-4. Totals, 13-4(9)—36 GREATER LATROBE (69)
Blair 9-2-20; Dominick 3-1-9; Watson 1-1-3; Snyder 8-2-21; Straigis 3-8-14; Berk 0-0-0; Blossey 1-0-2. Totals, 25-14(17)—69
Score by QuartersPenn Hills 12 8 12 4 — 36
Gr. Latrobe 16 17 19 17 — 69
Three-point field goals: PH: Pugliese-4; GL: Snyder-3; Dominick-2
