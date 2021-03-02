The No. 6-seeded Greater Latrobe girls basketball team will face No. 11 South Fayette in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs, 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater Latrobe.
South Fayette defeated No. 22 Connellsville Area, 48-30, in a preliminary-round game on Monday, advancing to Thursday’s first-round matchup against the Lady Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe received a bye in the Class 5A playoffs, finishing the regular season 9-1 in Section 4 and 12-2 overall. With a 46-44 win against No. 5 Woodland Hills last Thursday, the Lady Wildcats clinched the section title for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
South Fayette (5-2, 14-5) finished in third place in Section 1, behind section-winner No. 2 Chartiers Valley and runner-up No. 10 Oakland Catholic. The winner of Greater Latrobe’s game faces No. 3 Hampton or No. 14 Moon Area, 6 p.m. Monday, March 8.
