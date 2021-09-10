It’s been a perfect run to the point for the Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team.
The Lady Wildcats, the defending WPIAL Class 3A champions, and state runners-up, scored a third consecutive 5-0 victory, this time against Kiski Area during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 home match.
Greater Latrobe is 3-0 in the section and overall following its third consecutive 5-0 victory. The Lady Wildcats toppled Penn-Trafford and Gateway during their first two matches under new coach Karissa Walker Skiba, the former state champion, who replaced Chad Kissell, another Greater Latrobe alum with a state championship.
Jenna Bell and Avery Massaro captured identical 6-0, 6-1 victories at first and third singles, respectively against Amber Orowitz and Cameran Thompson. Carolina Walters scored a straight games win against Lindsay Bush at second singles, while Maya Jain and Emily Pierce did the same against Sabrina Wilson and Asya Welch at first doubles. Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh closed it out with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Grace Hill and Katelyn Bombalski at second doubles.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Monday in another section match at Connellsville Area.
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
KISKI AREA 0
SINGLES – Jenna Bell (GL) d. Amber Orowitz, 6-0, 6-1; Carolina Walters (GL) d. Lindsay Bush, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (GL) d. Cameran Thompson, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES – Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (GL) d. Sabrina Wilson-Asya Welch, 6-0, 6-0; Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh (GL) d. Grace Hill-Katelyn Bombalski, 6-2, 6-2.
