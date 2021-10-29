It would’ve been a tall task for the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team to have a postseason run that could match the Lady Wildcats’ historic regular season.
After going undefeated through section play and claiming their first section title in nearly 30 years, the Greater Latrobe girls soccer team was pegged as the No. 3 seed and among the favorites heading into the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats’ postseason was short lived, though, as they lost their playoff opener 2-0 against No. 6 Peters Township at Greater Latrobe’s Rossi Field on Thursday night in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals, ending their season with a record of 13-2-1. Peters Township, meanwhile, improved to 11-3-3 and advanced to the semifinals to face No. 2 Moon Area on Monday.
The outcome came in spite of an incredible effort by Greater Latrobe junior goalkeeper Sofia DeCerb, who made 19 saves, including several spectacular diving stops.
“Sofia DeCerb was phenomenal. She really gave us a fighting chance, kept us in the match,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Jamie Morrison.
As a result of DeCerb’s heroics, the game was tied, 0-0, going into the 55th minute, but that’s when No. 6 Peters Township finally cashed in. On a corner kick from the right side, junior Brook Opferman sent a ball that was headed in by freshman Camryn Klein to stake the Lady Indians to the lead.
Greater Latrobe struggled to generate chances from that point forward, and the 1-0 advantage stood until Peters Township added a crucial insurance tally with approximately four minutes left in regulation, as senior CeCe Scott scored on a header, again off an Opferman corner, this time from the left side.
“Set pieces are a big component of how goals happen,” Morrison said. “With their strength, they were able to out-man us on those two corners and find a hole to put the ball in.”
That was more than enough for the Lady Indians, who clearly held the upper hand in possession time, and frequently stifled the normally potent Greater Latrobe attack, which had not been shutout at all during the regular-season campaign.
Although a freshman scored one of the goals for the Lady Indians, the team overall consisted of a bevy of upperclassmen, some of whom had been a part of trips to the WPIAL semifinals or beyond in each of the past three seasons.
“Peters was definitely a big, physical team, and unfortunately, we allowed them to take over the style of play in the game a good amount,” Morrison detailed. “The times when we settled the ball down and we found our feet and kept possession and played our style is when we were able to find success.”
While the first half was scoreless, there was plenty of action. Peters Township peppered DeCerb at times, but she continued to thwart the chances. Additionally, an apparent goal by the Lady Indians with approximately five minutes left in the opening half was negated by an offside call.
Conversely, the Lady Wildcats generated their best scoring chances early in the second half, including a few opportunities in the box, one of which rung off the right post.
“I think if we would’ve been able to put at least one of those in, then maybe the momentum of the game would’ve switched a little bit more in our favor,” Morrison explained. “You need to be able to ultimately capitalize on any chances you get, and that’s how you win the game. Unfortunately, we didn’t, and they were able to.”
After winning 13 matches with one draw to open the season, the Lady Wildcats finished on a two-game skid, as they fell to Franklin Regional 2-1 in a non-section tilt to conclude the regular season prior to their first-round bye.
The end of the season, while disappointing, will not tarnish the massive strides the program took this season, according to Morrison.
“We’re taking a look at the season as a success,” she said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted to, (but) we’re going to take a look at the positives to keep our heads up and know that the future is bright. We’re going to take a look at maybe our missteps and some things that we can build upon.”
The results were even more impressive when considering the roster composition, as the Lady Wildcats had as many freshmen as seniors on the varsity squad.
“I think this was a great stepping stone for the program in terms of good exposure for our freshmen, and looking to grow from this for next year,” Morrison noted.
For six seniors, however, Thursday’s defeat signaled the end of their careers.
In 2018 and 2019, the Lady Wildcats combined to win just six matches, including four in section play. Last year was a clear step forward, as the team went .500 in section play and reached the postseason. That upward trajectory continued this year, and Morrison believes the seniors — Morgan Reilly, Claire Girard, Martina Ciafre, Becca Reed, Lauren Davis, and Abby Kostic — raised the expectations for years to come.
“The seniors are great leaders, both on and off the field, in keeping this team as a family,” Morrison said. “There were definitely tears and we’re sad to see them go, but what they have done in the four years they have been with us has tremendously helped the Greater Latrobe soccer program grow to the place that it is today.”
