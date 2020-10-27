Prior to Monday night’s contest, the last time the Greater Latrobe girls soccer team competed in the WPIAL playoffs was in 2014, when the Lady Wildcats lost at Upper St. Clair in the first round.
Six years later, the Lady Wildcats returned to postseason play, once again at Upper St. Clair against the Lady Panthers. And unfortunately for Greater Latrobe, history repeated itself, as the host Lady Panthers claimed a 6-1 win in the WPIAL Class 4A First Round, ending the Lady Wildcats season.
Despite the outcome, the season proved to be a successful one for Greater Latrobe (4-5-1), a team that features a bevy of underclassmen, including multiple freshmen in the starting lineup.
“Just the fact of making it to this next level, especially with the girls that are so young, they were able to get this experience,” head coach Jamie Morrison noted after the defeat. “I think the future is very bright as we look to build.”
Upper St. Clair (8-5-0), which has made the postseason every year since that previous clash with the Lady Wildcats, proved that experience matters in the playoffs.
The No. 7 seed Lady Panthers jumped out to an early lead, as they scored less than eight minutes into the match. Senior Emily Rocco dribbled around a pair of Greater Latrobe players, and although she lost possession, the ball went directly to teammate Lily Falce, who dished to junior Mackenzie Dupre for a shot that went past Greater Latrobe freshman keeper Corinne Brunetto for the initial goal.
Approximately 15 minutes later, the Lady Panthers struck again when Dupre sent a corner ball to junior Natalie Gilbert, who finished to stake USC to a 2-0 edge.
Greater Latrobe, which had not played since its playoff-clinching victory against Penn-Trafford on Oct. 15, trimmed into the deficit with about a dozen minutes left in the half. Senior Maddie Delucio chipped a ball into the box, and a USC defender and goalkeeper Micayla Densmore nearly collided, which allowed Greater Latrobe freshman Regan Reilly to secure possession and deposit the ball into the gaping net.
“We made a few errors defensively where they got their early goals, but our response gave us that hope,” said Morrison.
The Lady Panthers had a response of their own, however, as senior Carson Bogan gained separation from the Greater Latrobe defense, and took a shot on a partial breakaway. Although Brunetto got a piece of the ball, it trickled across the goal line to restore the USC two-goal advantage with four minutes left in the half. Brunetto has served as the goalkeeper since a season-ending injury to sophomore starter Sofia DeCerb about a month ago.
At the start of the second half, USC seemingly took its attack to another level, as the Lady Panthers generated numerous chances and peppered Brunetto from all angles. That paid off about four minutes in, as Rocco headed in a long ball to put her squad ahead 4-1, which all but ended any comeback aspirations for the Lady Wildcats.
“Even during the halftime session, the girls still believed they were in it,” Morrison said of her players. “Upper St. Clair was a good team, and they kept coming.”
Rocco added two more goals to secure the hat trick, and while the Lady Wildcats threatened a few times in the latter stages, they could not find the back of the net, setting the final score at 6-1.
While Morrison credited her team for fighting until the end, the Lady Wildcats’ lack of experience and depth loomed large, especially with the disparity between the regular season and playoffs.
“We weren’t prepared for that intensity level at all times,” Morrison added.
Morrison believes she has a blueprint for success, however, and the experience gained from Monday could be a necessary step as the team looks to improve for future seasons.
“Our strongest moments were the times when we kept possession and we played as a team. I think if we can be even more consistent with those moments, that is where we’ll continue to find our success,” she stated.
But while one eye is on the future, the players who will be back next season owe a debt of gratitude to the senior class. That group includes Delucio, who led the team in goals this season and will continue her career at Slippery Rock University next year, as well as Hannah Klimek, a feisty player who returned to the lineup after missing the previous game with an illness.
“I credit a lot of this run to them. They’ve really taken the underclassmen under their wing and really helped integrate them into our system,” Morrison said of the class, which also includes Chloe Willochell, Jamie Hough, and Sonni Henschel. “I’m really glad that they’ve been working so hard for four years, and to finally get this opportunity — just the fact of making it to that level and starting to set a new standard for Latrobe soccer.”
Upper St. Clair advances to the Class 4A quarterfinals, and will face No. 2 Butler Area on Thursday.
