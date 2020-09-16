Last season, the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team was outscored 14-1 by Norwin, a perennial WPIAL and PIAA powerhouse, over two matches.
On Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats held a two-goal advantage against the Lady Knights — the 2019 WPIAL Class 4A runners-up — but ultimately fell, 4-2, to Norwin in a Class 4A Section 3 matchup.
The Lady Wildcats had a two-goal lead in the first half, with goals scored by Claire Gerard and Maddie Delucio.
Gerard put Greater Latrobe ahead early on when she forced a turnover off the Norwin goalkeeper. While Norwin created a few chances after the game’s opening goal, the Lady Wildcats maintained possession and control in the first half.
Delucio scored off a set piece to give Greater Latrobe a two-goal lead.
Greater Latrobe continued to attack in the first half, but were unable to add a third goal. The Lady Knights scored off a counterattack before the half ended to make the score 2-1.
In the second half, Norwin leveled the score from a through ball before adding two more goals — including a penalty kick — to seal the victory.
Greater Latrobe finished 2-10 last season in section play, and 3-12 overall.
In 2017, Norwin girls won the PIAA state championship with a 1-0 win against Neshaminy. The Lady Knights are 54-2-7 over the past three seasons. But the Lady Wildcats gave Norwin all it could handle on Tuesday night.
Greater Latrobe hosts Fox Chapel at 8 p.m., Monday at Rossi Field.
