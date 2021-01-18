Despite a cold shooting night and 31 turnovers, the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Gateway, 51-47, and remain undefeated overall and in WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4.
Greater Latrobe (3-0, 3-0) led 12-10 after the first, but Gateway outscored the Lady Wildcats, 17-8, in the second to take a seven-point halftime lead. However, Greater Latrobe found consistent scoring in the third, outpacing the Lady Gators, 18-7, and finished off Gateway (0-3, 0-3) in the fourth for a four-point victory.
Rachel Ridilla led Greater Latrobe with 15 points, including four three-pointers. Emma Blair was the other Lady Wildcat in double figures, posting 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Gateway’s Dynasty Shegog led all scorers with 16.
Greater Latrobe struggled getting shots to fall in the first half, as Gateway applied defensive pressure to take away the Lady Wildcats’ size advantage inside.
Ridilla made the first of her four three’s to put Greater Latrobe ahead, 3-2. But Gateway used an 8-2 run to take a five-point lead, with Jayla Oliver scoring six points during that span. Baskets by Bailey Watson and Anna Raffery, and a three-point play by Blair helped Greater Latrobe to a two-point lead at the end of the first.
But a cold spell hit the Lady Wildcats in the second, as it took more than four minutes for their first made field goal on a corner jumper by Ava Vitula. Their second and final bucket from the field came 2:30 later on Ridilla’s second three-pointer of the half.
Trailing by seven at halftime, Greater Latrobe made some offensive adjustments to address Gateway’s full court pressure and half court traps. It also adjusted defensively to take advantage of its speed over the Lady Gators.
By speeding up the game, Greater Latrobe was able to flip the script, improving its field goal percentage by 15% to nearly 40%, while holding Gateway to 28% shooting in the second half.
In the third quarter, the Lady Wildcats found consistent scoring with five points by freshman Elle Snyder; seven points, including two more treys from Ridilla, and three apiece from Rafferty and Blair. Combined, they reduced Gateway’s seven-point advantage down to one, less than two minutes into the quarter.
Gateway continued to fight but only converted three field goals in the third, as Greater Latrobe held a four-point advantage, 38-34, with a quarter to play.
Greater Latrobe extended its lead to seven with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter on a bucket by Blair and foul shot by Rafferty.
Gateway senior Shegog, however, was not going to let her senior night pass her by without a fight — scoring six consecutive points to reduce the deficit to one point at the 4:51 mark.
But the Lady Wildcats continued to play hard, pushing the lead back to six points on 2-of-3 free throws from Ridilla — who was fouled on a three-point attempt — and a traditional three-point play by Blair off a low post move with 3:20 left in the contest.
After a timeout by Gateway, the Lady Gators forced turnovers on two consecutive Greater Latrobe possessions and scored layups to draw within two points.
Greater Latrobe then called timeout to make adjustments against Gateway’s pressure.
The adjustments paid off as the Cats were able to break the press and force Gateway to begin fouling.
Greater Latrobe continued its accurate foul shooting on the season, converting 64% for the game including several clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the road victory.
The Lady Wildcats held a 50-37 advantage in rebounding.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also scored a 29-22 victory. Freshman Belle Blossey scored a game-high 10 points, while controlling the offense for Greater Latrobe and picking up a few steals.
Greater Latrobe travels to Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m. tonight, in a non-conference matchup.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.