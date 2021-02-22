Two of the top WPIAL girls basketball teams — one from Class 5A, the other 4A — met in a highly-anticipated exhibition game Saturday at Greater Latrobe.
And despite a sluggish start, the Lady Wildcats emerged victorious with a 40-28 win against Southmoreland (10-1, 13-3).
Anna Rafferty led Greater Latrobe (8-1, 10-2) with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Elle Snyder and Emma Blair each contributed eight points, while Lexi Weatherton added seven.
Greater Latrobe scored just 12 points in the first half — its lowest halftime scoring output of the season. But the Lady Wildcats were strong defensively throughout the entire game, holding Southmoreland to 19 first-half points.
In the second half, Greater Latrobe turned up the defensive pressure and executed its game plan, which led to a 21-2 run over the first 9 minutes, 30 seconds of the half to take a 33-21 lead with 6:30 left to play. The Lady Wildcats outscored Southmoreland, 28-9, in the second half to secure a 12-point win.
“I thought we played a great defensive game, especially in the second half,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt said. “To hold a team of that quality to 28 points and only allow nine in the second half was impressive.”
Greater Latrobe shot just 18% from the field in the first half. Its 12 first-half points came from Rachel Ridilla, Rafferty and Blair, who each accounted for four points.
Southmoreland led 9-6 after the first quarter. The Lady Scotties then outscored Greater Latrobe, 10-6, in the second for a seven-point halftime lead.
Gracie Spadaro led Southmoreland in the half with nine points. She led all scorers for the game with 14.
However, Burkardt said Bailey Watson “played a great defensive game neutralizing (Olivia) Cernuto,” who finished with six.
During Greater Latrobe’s 21-2 run, the Lady Wildcats scored all over the court, including three-point field goals by Snyder and Weatherton. Rafferty also had a traditional three-point play at the rim. During that span, Snyder had eight, Rafferty scored six and Weatherton added five.
Greater Latrobe outscored Southmoreland, 18-2, in the third to take a 30-21 lead.
With its nine-point lead, Greater Latrobe slowed the tempo down in the fourth wanting to make Southmoreland expend more energy on defense while limiting their offensive opportunities. The strategy worked as Southmoreland scored just seven points in the final quarter and a total of nine points in the half.
“I thought we started out slowly offensively,” Burkardt said. “However, the girls did a great job executing offensively in the second half.”
All of Southmoreland’s points were scored by its big three — with Delaynie Morvosh adding eight in addition to Spadaro’s 14 and Cernuto’s six.
Greater Latrobe’s Blair also pulled in 12 rebounds.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team had its most complete game of the season, winning 49-15. The Lady Wildcats were led by Lexi Planinsek, who had a breakout game with 18 points. Belle Blossey was right behind with 14 points.
Both teams entered Saturday’s exhibition at the top of their respective sections.
Greater Latrobe of WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4, is tied for first with Woodland Hills, while Southmoreland, a Section 1-4A team, holds the top spot outright.
“We tried to schedule as many quality non-section games as possible, however, COVID-19 shutdowns and now weather have eliminated many of those games,” Burkardt said. “So we were very happy to get to play them before going into the playoffs.”
Greater Latrobe travels to Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for an exhibition game.
The Lady Wildcats have a rematch with Woodland Hills at home, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner on Thursday will claim the Section 4-5A title.
