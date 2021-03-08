Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt is comfortable with his girls basketball team playing in close games.
Perhaps that’s a result of watching the Lady Wildcats win games throughout this season by overcoming fourth-quarter deficits or protecting slim leads.
No. 6-seeded Greater Latrobe (13-2) squares off in a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal matchup against host No. 3 Hampton, 6 p.m. tonight.
“I’m comfortable as long as the score is within 5 or 6,” Burkardt said of tonight’s showdown. “Under three minutes, we’ve shown that we have the ability to hold the lead. I’m pretty comfortable if the game is going to be close.”
He credits that comfortability to the strength of Section 4, in which the Lady Wildcats finished in first place with a 9-1 record. Greater Latrobe scored multiple come from behind section victories, most recently a 46-44 section-clinching win against runner-up Woodland Hills.
“I think that this section that we were in was very tough and it got us ready for the playoffs,” he said.
Hampton (15-5) finished atop Section 2 with a 10-2 record.
In Greater Latrobe’s 52-47 first round win, No. 11 South Fayette attempted 40 three-pointers, making 10. Meanwhile, the Lady Wildcats got a combined 28 points from 6-foot-1 sophomore Emma Blair and 6-foot-2 junior Anna Rafferty — the team’s top two scorers. Hampton’s tallest available player is listed at 5-foot-10.
Burkardt is anticipating another conflict of play styles tonight.
“I think that they’re going to shoot a lot of threes, and we’re going to try to get the ball inside,” he said.
Hampton had four players score in double figures during its 64-58 first-round win against No. 14 Moon.
Junior Sophie Kelly led the Lady Talbots with 20 points. Junior Kayla Holher chipped in 18, and senior Liv Blanco and freshman Meghan Murray each had 10.
Tonight, Hampton will be without one of its starters, 5-foot-11 junior forward Biz Watson, who is ineligible for the playoffs after transferring from North Allegheny during the offseason.
The winner of tonight’s game will play the winner of No. 2 Chartiers Valley (20-3) or No. 7 McKeesport (16-4), 6 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined.
While Blair and Rafferty make up Greater Latrobe’s bulk of scoring, Burkardt relies on his “starting eight” to contribute offensively.
“We’ve used probably more lineups than most of the teams that are this seed in the playoffs,” he said. “It shows the selflessness of the girls.”
Senior Rachel Ridilla and freshman Elle Snyder, both guards, each average around eight points per game. Ava Vitula, Camille Dominick, Lexi Weatherton and Bailey Watson combine for about 11 a game.
Burkardt also credits the team’s senior leadership for its ability to close out close games. That includes Ridilla, Vitula, Weatherton and Alexis McNeil.
“They’ve been great leaders all season for us,” he said. “We couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Greater Latrobe trailed by two late with 2:36 remaining against South Fayette, but closed on a 7-0 run, going 7-of-8 from the foul line in that span to advance to tonight’s quarterfinal matchup.
With a first-round win against South Fayette, Greater Latrobe marked its first playoff victory since 2018. That year, the Lady Wildcats defeated Shaler Area in the first round, but fell to Bethel Park in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Now, Greater Latrobe is seeking its first WPIAL semifinals appearance in 23 years.
In 1998, Greater Latrobe defeated Woodland Hills and Upper St. Clair to reach the semifinals. However, women’s basketball legend Swin Cash led McKeesport Area to a 62-30 win. The Lady Tigers went on to win the Class 4A WPIAL title and reached the state semis.
Burkardt said reaching the semifinals would be a “huge lift for the program.”
“But, win or lose, I’m extremely happy with what we’ve done this season,” he said. “I don’t think there were a lot of people outside of our team room that thought we would be where we are today.”
