The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team remained a perfect 5-0 with a 5-0 victory against Armstrong during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match played on Monday.
Also on Monday, the Derry Area girls’ tennis team suffered a 4-1 setback against Mount Pleasant Area during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 match.
Carolina Walters, fresh off a runner-up effort in last week’s the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Qualifier, swept Toby Atwood at first singles for Greater Latrobe. She’ll compete in the WPIAL Class 3A Section Singles Tournament later this week.
Greater Latrobe’s Avery Massaro and Sarah Lazeski defeated Gabriella Dobransky and Natalie Kamer at second and third singles, respectively, both by 6-1, 6-1 margins.
In doubles play, Maya Jain and Emily Pierce beat Abby Yankasky and Liesl Allison, 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh beat Sofya Recupero and Haylie Sturgeon, 6-0, 6-2.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Wednesday in a home section match against Franklin Regional.
Elizabeth Kott scored the lone victory for Derry Area against Mount Pleasant Area. She beat Emily Marne, 6-1, 6-1 at second singles. Sophia Smithnosky, of Mount Pleasant Area, beat Danielle Dominick, 6-4, 6-1 at first singles, while Katie Hutter, of the Lady Vikings, topped Emily Main, 6-0, 6-1 at third singles.
Derry Area’s Kelly Burd and Aubrey Duffy scored a 6-4 victory at first doubles, but Casey Hirak and Hannah Shaffer rallied with a 7-5, 6-0 win for Mount Pleasant Area. Paige Eperjesi and Emma Hodge beat Derry Area’s Amelia Sobota and Paige King, 6-2, 6-0, at second doubles.
Derry Area is scheduled to travel to Greensburg Central Catholic, 2 p.m. Wednesday.
GREATER LATROBE 5,
ARMSTRONG 0
SINGLES – Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Toby Atwood, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (Gr. Latrobe) d. Gabriella Dobransky, 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Lazeski (Gr. Latrobe) d. Natalie Kamer, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES – Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Abby Yankasky-Liesl Allison, 6-1, 6-2; Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sofya Recupero-Haylie Sturgeon, 6-0, 6-2.
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA 4,
DERRY AREA 1
SINGLES – Sophia Smithnosky (MPA) d. Danielle Dominick, 6-4, 6-1; Elizabeth Kott (Derry Area) d. Emily Marne, 6-1, 6-1; Katie Hutter (MPA) d. Emily Main, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES – Casey Hirak-Hannah Shaffer (MPA) d. Kelly Burd-Aubrey Duffy, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0; Paige Eperjesi – Emma Hodge (MPA) d. Amelia Sobota-Paige King, 6-2, 6-0.
