It was a girls’ softball game of home-run derby between Greater Latrobe and Connellsville Area.
Of their combined nine runs in Tuesday’s WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 matchup, five came on homers.
And Connellsville Area had two of the three home runs.
But Greater Latrobe had the one that counted the most.
Trailing on two different occasions, the Lady Wildcats got a walkoff homer from senior second-baseman Lauren Bisignani in the bottom of the seventh inning — on the second pitch — out of the No. 8 hole in the batting order for a dramatic and key 5-4 victory against visiting Connellsville Area.
“She plays a solid second-base and is a smart player and good athlete,” is how Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin describes Bisignani. “Her hitting is coming around.”
Earlier this season, Kovalcin used Bisignani as a flex player only for two games and had her work on her hitting. Since returning to the batter’s box, she’s been a different player.
“She didn’t complain,” Kovalcin said, referring to Bisignani’s move to the flex position for those couple games. “And she’s been hitting the ball ever since.”
With the win, Greater Latrobe (4-1, 5-3) kept pace with Thomas Jefferson (3-1) in the loss column for second place in the section behind Penn-Trafford (8-0, 10-3). Weather permitting, the Lady Wildcats will play at Penn-Trafford — the only team to beat them in the section — 4 p.m. today.
“We had to win this game to stay in the hunt for the section title,” Kovalcin simplified.
Pitching the final three innings, sophomore Josie Straigis picked up the win, striking out three batters while freshman Kayla Williams got the start, fanned four and worked the first four frames in the circle. Both also issued two walks, which is something Kovalcin said they’ll need to clean up going forward.
“Josie and Kayla are efficient. They have some speed and throw strikes,” Kovalcin pointed out.
“But they’re young. Teams are going to get some hits off of them.
“The only thing was, we gave up too many walks. Other than that, they pitched well.”
All of Connellsville Area’s runs were on its two homers. And two of those four tallies for the Lady Falcons (3-5, 8-6) reached base on walks.
The first one was a leadoff walk to Maddie Kinneer in the top of the first. Following a grounder to third, Abby King homered over the right-field fence.
But Greater Latrobe got both runs back — and one more — in the home half of the inning after sophomore right-fielder Sydney DeGram got on base on an error and stole second. Following a strikeout, senior center-fielder Emily Schmucker came through with an RBI-single.
Next up was junior third-baseman Jenna Talllman, who drew a walk with the runners advancing to third and second on a passed ball. Sophomore catcher Emma Blair then drove in two runs with a single to put the Lady Wildcats on top, 3-2.
It stayed that way until the top of the fourth, when Connellsville Area regained the lead on yet another two-run homer. And it came with two outs.
First, Ava McClean worked out another walk, Then, it was Caitlin Jansen’s turn, and her home run to center made it 4-3 in favor of the Lady Falcons.
Both teams were retired in order in their next at-bats, bringing up Greater Latrobe in the bottom of the fifth. The inning began with a single by senior first-baseman Grace Revitsky with sophomore Brynna King going in as a courtesy-runner and swiping second. With one out, King went to third on a passed ball and plated on Connellsville Area’s second error of the game to tie it at 3-3. Senior shortstop Jordan Novak made it around to third on two more stolen bases, but was stranded there on a line-drive to short and a strikeout.
Connellsville Area then threatened to go back in front in the top of the seventh inning when it loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single. However, Straigis induced a pop-up and grounder to end the threat.
That’s when Bisignani stepped in to lead off the last half of the seventh. And she ended it quickly by sending Jena Hixson’s second pitch over the fence in left-center.
Five different players had hits for each team. The three homers were the only ones that went for extra bases.
For the Lady Wildcats, Straigis and Williams had seven strikeouts between them. Hixson struck out six with one walk.
Tuesday’s game was the first of six in five days for Greater Latrobe — again, weather permitting, although the forecast for most of the rest of the week isn’t good — with five of those coming in section play. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to host winless Gateway (0-5, 0-8) in a doubleheader set for 4 p.m. Thursday, and travel to Thomas Jefferson on Friday.
“We have to win those games,” Kovalcin stressed. “And we’re going to have to do it with defense and hitting.
“We have to out-hit and out-field teams, which we did today When (Connellsville Area) hit the ball, we made the plays.”
Then, on Saturday, Greater Latrobe is home to Hempfield Area (8-3 overall) in non-section play in a renewal of a long-time rivalry. The Lady Wildcats and Lady Spartans were once in the same section when both schools were in Class 6A.
“We just have to keep grinding and see how things work out,” Kovalcin stated. “Right now, we’re kind of in a crunch to get all of these games in over the next week or so. Then, we’ll worry about the playoffs.”
Greater Latrobe is still without its top pitcher in senior Jordan Tallman, who took a line-drive off of her wrist when the Lady Wildcats faced Penn-Trafford the first time and suffered a bruised nerve. She’s now in physical therapy and starting to get feeling and movement back in her thumb and fingers, but her return is still uncertain at this point
“She is getting better,” Kovalcin noted. “I just don’t know what kind of timetable we’re looking at.”
———
Conn. Area Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Kinneer 4 1 1 DeGram 2 1 1 Hixson 4 0 1 Brewer 0 0 0 King 4 1 1 Novak 3 0 0 Davis 3 0 0 Schmucker 3 1 1 Burd 3 0 0 Je Tallman 3 1 0 McClean 3 1 1 Blair 3 0 1 Jansen 3 1 1 Watson 3 0 0 Campbell 0 0 0 McHenry 3 0 0 Orndorff 3 0 0 Bisignani 3 1 1 Adams 2 0 0 Revitsky 2 0 1 Younkin 0 0 0 King 0 1 0 Wilson 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 5 Totals 25 5 5Conn. Area 200 200 0 — 4 5 2Gr. Latrobe 300 010 1 — 5 5 0 Home Runs: Bisignani (GL); King, Jansen (CA) Strikeouts by: Williams-4, Straigis-3 (GL); Hixson-6 (CA) Base on balls by: Williams-2, Straigis-2 (GL); Hixson-1 (CA) Winning pitcher: Josie Straigis Losing pitcher: Jena Hixson
