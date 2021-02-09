Midway through the fourth quarter on Monday night, it appeared as though the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team was prime to be upset at home by struggling Gateway. To that point, the Lady Wildcats experienced difficulties trying to run offense through their talented interior players, had been prone to turnovers, and could not contain the Lady Gators’ attack.
Facing an eight-point deficit, the Lady Wildcats addressed all of those issues, and posted a 17-4 run to close out the game, prevailing 56-51 to remain undefeated in section play. Greater Latrobe’s triumph pushed its record to 8-1, including 7-0 in Class 5A Section 4. Gateway, conversely, dropped to 3-8, and 1-6 in section action.
The defining moment of the game came during a fourth-quarter timeout, according to Greater Latrobe coach Mark Burkardt.
“We talked about it, and said we have to have more heart on defense,” he revealed. “The girls stepped up, and they played very tough defense in that last quarter or so.”
While the defense clamped down, holding the Lady Gators to just eight points in the quarter after yielding 35 points combined during the two previous periods, the offense also found a groove.
Junior Anna Rafferty, sophomore Emma Blair, and freshman Elle Snyder each scored four points during the rally. Rafferty gave the Lady Wildcats the lead for good from the free throw line in the final minute, and Snyder extended the advantage with a layup that she finished through hard contact. The Lady Wildcats sealed the outcome from the charity stripe, making seven free throws in the fourth after connecting on just three over the first three quarters.
“The defining thing I think that we’ve been able to do all year was to shoot key free throws down the stretch,” Burkardt stated.
The flow of the game on Monday was reminiscent of the first meeting of the season between the squads on Jan. 15, as Gateway held a halftime lead largely because of Greater Latrobe turnovers, only for the Lady Wildcats to rally and secure the four-point win with successful free throw shooting. The earlier contest turned in the Lady Wildcats’ favor in the third quarter, however.
On Monday, the Lady Gators scored the first four points of the final period to hold a 47-39 advantage. From that point, Blair hit a jumper, Snyder stroked a deep two pointer, and Rafferty hit a turnaround shot to pull the Lady ‘Cats within two.
As the Lady Wildcats continued to get stops on the defensive end, senior Lexi Weatherton headed to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game. Although her first shot was good, the second attempt was errant, but Blair snatched the rebound and put it in to give Greater Latrobe its first lead of the frame.
That edge was short lived, however, as Gateway’s Marina Grado made a layup to put the Lady Gators back in front. But Rafferty and Snyder then delivered their heroics, and Rachel Ridilla and Weatherton each hit a pair of free throws to preserve the win.
On a team loaded with returning starters and letterwinners, Snyder’s minutes during crunch time revealed Burkardt’s belief in his freshman. Her four points, all in the final stanza, will likely only accelerate her maturation.
“I think it means a lot for her confidence. If we would’ve got down to a last second play, you might’ve seen her being the one who might’ve taken it,” the sixth-year head coach noted of Snyder’s performance.
While the Lady Wildcats imposing duo of Rafferty and Blair again posted eye-popping numbers — 18 points and 20 rebounds for Rafferty, and 15 points and 17 boards for Blair — their offense did not come easily for most of the night.
The Lady Gators, boosted by the interior presence of 5-foot-10 senior Dynasty Shegog, limited the Lady Wildcats’ post touches. As a result, most of Rafferty and Blair’s points came on offensive rebounds and putbacks.
“They were trying to take away the bigs, so they were forcing the guards to the outside and they were doubling down low,” Burkardt explained.
Despite that, Greater Latrobe jumped out to an early 13-5 lead, and held a five-point advantage after the opening quarter. The Lady Gators chipped away at that deficit in the second quarter, however, as junior Alexis Margolis netted seven points in the period, resulting in a 25-23 Lady Wildcats’ lead at intermission.
The third quarter saw the teams exchange the lead with regularity. The Lady Gators pulled ahead on a three-pointer by Kira Pavlik to open the frame, only for Bailey Watson to restore the Greater Latrobe lead with a bucket on the offensive rebound. Gateway pulled in front again, but a pair of foul shots by Rafferty gave the Lady Wildcats a 31-30 lead. From there, the teams alternated the next nine baskets, until the Lady Gators finished the stanza with consecutive hoops, and began the fourth with four more points to open up their largest lead of the night.
In the defeat for Gateway, Margolis notched a team-best 17 points, Grado chipped in with 14 points, and Shegog, a California University of Pennsylvania commit, contributed 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Earlier in the night, Gateway prevailed in junior varsity action, 27-22. Lizzy Planinsek led the way with nine points, while Belle Blossey followed at eight points.
Greater Latrobe’s next tilt will be on Wednesday in a non-section game at Southmoreland, which reached the WPIAL Class 4A Championship game last year, the first of three straight road matchups for Greater Latrobe.

