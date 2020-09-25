Still looking for its first win of the season, the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw against Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA matchup. Meanwhile, Ligonier Valley suffered a 8-0 defeat to Serra Catholic in Section 1-A action.
Penn-Trafford used a fast start to take a 1-0 lead within the five minutes, which caught the Lady Wildcats off guard.
Greater Latrobe responded as both teams controlled possession at times during the first half.
The Lady Wildcats found their stride in the second half and began to dominate play, finding numerous opportunities — but were unable to score.
With 14 minutes remaining, Greater Latrobe built the ball up from the back, and Lauren Davis found Maddie Delucio just outside the box who hit a right-footed curving shot into the top corner.
The Lady Wildcats kept knocking as the game went on, but couldn’t notch a winning score. During overtime, both teams continued to have chances but goalkeeper Sophia DeCerb made some key saves, even shutting down a 1-on-1 breakaway.
Greater Latrobe improved to 0-2-1 in section play and overall. The Lady Wildcats host Hempfield Area at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Both squads are seeking their first wins of the season.
Ligonier Valley (0-3, 0-5) outshot Serra Catholic, 7-4, in the first half, trailing 1-0 at the break against a quarterfinalist in last year’s WPIAL Class 1-A playoffs.
“It stinks the result ended up how it did because it will look to most like the garden variety big loss we’ve been having, but this was entirely different,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “For 45-50 minutes they gave everything they had physically, mentally and emotionally… my brand new players did absolutely everything any coach could ever ask of them.”
However, Serra Catholic broke out seven second-half goals to pull away for an eight-goal victory.
Vogelsang said his team had 12 active players, with five regular starters missing.
“We just ran out of gas. We were tired physically, we lost our focus mentally, and started to get a little overwhelmed emotionally, primarily the younger ones,” Vogelsang said.
Serra Catholic senior Jamie Dermotta — a three-time all-WPIAL selection who’s headed to play at Slippery Rock next year — was held in check during the first half, but finished with four goals and three assists.
Savannah Martinez stopped 17 shots for Ligonier Valley.
Sophomores Maddy Manges, Megan Glista and Kiersten Auman were all strong in defeat for the Lady Rams.
“We played hard Monday and did what we could against GCC and Springdale but at no time were those games ever in any real doubt. Tonight absolutely was,” he said. “I just need to be able to get 75-80 minutes out of them next game and build on the fact that we got 35-40 more competitive minutes tonight than our last few games.”
The Lady Rams get that opportunity Saturday against visiting Apollo-Ridge for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
