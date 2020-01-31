To say that last night’s game was ragged was...well, just the way Mark Burkardt wanted it.
The Greater Latrobe head girls’ basketball coach used the word “ugly” — in a good way — to describe his team’s 63-36 Class 5A Section 3 win over visiting Uniontown that brings the Wildcats one step closer to a WPIAL playoff berth.
“That’s the way we felt it needed to be,” Burkardt added.
Greater Latrobe (7-5, 10-7) picked up Uniontown (4-8, 5-13) all over the place, whether it was full- or half-court — and did so in different ways. As a result, the Lady Red Raiders had almost as many turnovers (33) as points to 16 for the Lady Wildcats.
“We were making them play fast, and they’re not comfortable that way,” Burkardt explained. “We haven’t been playing that way for awhile, but we kind of got back to that tonight defensively.”
With that in mind, junior guard Alexis McNeil got the start in place of 6-foot freshman forward Emma Blair. And most of the time, the Lady Wildcats were down two — and often three — starters for one reason or another.
GL was without junior point guard Lexi Weatherton, who’s missed the last two and a half games because of a sprained ankle and is still in a boot. Taking over at the point was sophomore guard Bailey Watson, and her four points doesn’t begin to tell the story as she also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
And senior guard Rachel Ridilla, the Wildcats’ best outside shooter, once again saw limited minutes because of a condition — similar to what vertigo can cause — that hasn’t been diagnosed, but forces her to the bench.
“It’s a medical thing. I can only listen to what they tell me,” Burkardt reasoned.
But Burkardt was perfectly fine with with having Watson and McNeil in the starting lineup. McNeil finished with seven points, three rebounds and two steals.
“We wanted to play more man-to-man, and she is one of our best defenders,” Burkardt said of McNeil. “We wanted to be able to match up better with them (Red Raiders). They also play a 3-2 zone, and in our one offense, I wanted to have an extra shooter in the game to start off.
“It was situational, pretty much. We did the same thing the first time we played them.”
That was a 34-point win (73-39) for the Wildcats when the teams met three and a half weeks ago at Uniontown. Even though it was 27 this time, it was only a 10-point game — 43-33 — at the end of three quarters.
“I said a the beginning of the season that depth is one of the strengths of this team,” Burkardt reiterated. “It’s showing right now. We’ve been able to hang in there the last three games with two starters out most or all of the time.”
And Greater Latrobe has come out on top in all three of those — against Penn Hills, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown. The Lady Wildcats are one-half game ahead of Penn Hills (6-5, 8-11), which it has already split with, for third place in the section while Penn-Trafford (6-6, 11-7) is in fourth with two games left and four teams qualifying for the playoffs. The Lady Wildcats have also won five of their last six and eight of 10.
Then there was Blair and 6-foot-1 sophomore forward Anna Rafferty, both of whom put up double-doubles. Blair had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Rafferty 15 and 13, respectively, along with four steals and three assists.
“They’ve been getting better every game,” Burkardt responded, referring to Rafferty and Blair. “And when we play both of them at the same time, it can cause matchup issues defensively for the other team. Some of these teams like to stand outside and shoot threes, so it can hurt us that way.
“But they played excellently. They’ve really been rebounding well, in particular.”
For Uniontown, 6-foot-4 senior forward Mya Murray, who’s already signed with NCAA Division I Brown University of the Ivy League, totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds — all on the defensive end — four blocks, three assists and two steals. But GL made her work for it.
“They want her to bring the ball up and then get it back to her after one or two passes,” Burkardt noted. “She’s more of an outside threat, although she can play inside, too.
“Our goal was to try and keep her as far away from the basket as possible and keep the ball out of her hands as much as we could. I thought we did that for the most part.”
No one else had more than five points for the Red Raiders. However, they were in the game until the fourth quarter, when the ’Cats outscored Uniontown, 20-3, to break it open.
“Defensively, I thought we played well the whole second half,” Burkardt offered. “Our pressure had a lot to do with that, too.”
Good thing. Because, after a fairly even first quarter, the game was tied at 19 early in the second.
That’s when Greater Latrobe went on an 8-0 run, capped by two free throws from McNeil at the 4:18-mark. Following a field goal by Uniontown senior center Abigail Bellina, the Red Raiders went 3:18 without a point.
During that span, the Wildcats scored six points, four from Rafferty and free throws by Ridilla and Blair, to take their first double-digit lead at 33-21. Uniontown did get back within eight at halftime on hoops from Bellina and Murray.
Neither team did much in the third quarter, combining for only 18 points. Junior guard Ava Vitula accounted for six of GL’s 10 in the period, and the Wildcats regained a 10-point advantage heading into the fourth.
After the teams traded baskets, the Wildcats kept the Raiders off the board for 3:17. By that time, Greater Latrobe had stretched the margin to 15 at 50-35 and then ended the game with 13 of the last 14 points, including five by McNeil and four from 6-foot reserve freshman forward Cam Dominick.
“We went a little more to a trapping zone defense, and I thought we executed it great,” Burkardt indicated. “And when we were a little more patient on offense and started getting the ball into the soft spots in the zone, we were able to score.
Eight players scored for the Wildcats. Vitula, Ridilla and sophomore Lizzie Planinsek — the first guard off the bench — each had six points.
GL steps out of section play today (6 p.m.) at Franklin Regional. The Wildcats then conclude section action with two games next week, at first-place Woodland Hills (12-0, 17-3) on Monday and then home to Penn-Trafford on Thursday (Feb. 6), needing to win one to clinch a playoff spot.
———
UNIONTOWN (36)
Murray 5-5-15; Bellina 2-0-4; Hawk 2-0-4; Hall 0-0-0; Chiado 2-0-5; Greer 1-0-2; Wilson 0-1-1; VanSickle 2-0-5; Johnson 0-0-0-; Thahk 0-0-0; Jointer 0-0-0. Totals, 14-6(13)—36
GREATER LATROBE (63)
Ridilla 2-1-6; Vitula 3-0-6; Watson 2-0-4; McNeil 1-4-7; Rafferty 6-3-15; Blair 4-7-15; Li. Planinsek 3-0-6; Shearer 0-0-0; Dominick 2-0-4; Straigis 0-0-0; Burkhard 0-0-0. Totals, 23-15(23)—63
Score by Quarters
Uniontown 14 11 8 3 — 36 Greater Latrobe 17 16 10 20 — 63
Three-point field goals: Ridilla, McNeil; Chiado, VanSickle
