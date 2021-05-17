Returning just two varsity starters from two years ago, both freshmen at the time, the Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse team could have settled for rebuilding this season and improving for next year.
Instead, the Lady Wildcats competed in a tough section, grinding out five wins — finishing 8-10 overall — and earned the No. 11 seed in the WPIAL Class 3 playoffs.
Greater Latrobe visits No. 6 North Allegheny, 7:45 p.m. tonight in a first-round matchup.
“That’s something I think our team as a whole always sets as a goal ... to make the playoffs,” Greater Latrobe head coach Kaytie Costic said, despite starting a mostly inexperienced varsity lineup this year.
Carolina Walters and Alexa Jogun are Greater Latrobe’s lone returning starters from the 2018-19 season — when the Lady Wildcats finished 6-10 overall and just missed out on the district playoffs. Costic was also named Coach of the Year in WPIAL Class 3A that season. Last year’s season was wiped out due to the coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic.
Now, Walters is the team’s leading goal scorer with 36, while Jogun has dished out a team-high 11 assists.
“They came into this season as juniors, so we had basically a brand-new varsity team,” Costic said. “The girls as a whole have really stepped up.”
This year, the head coach was tasked with preparing the girls for varsity action, including making sure that they were comfortable with competing at that level — “which they’ve proven to us (that they can),” Costic said.
The Lady Wildcats finished 5-5 in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1. Key section victories against Baldwin, Hempfield Area, Taylor Allderdice, Norwin and Penn-Trafford helped Greater Latrobe finish sixth in the section and qualify for the postseason.
Section losses came against Shady Side Academy (No. 3 seed), Bethel Park (No. 5 seed), Canon-McMillan (No. 10 seed), Upper St. Clair (No. 2 seed) and No. 1-seeded Mt. Lebanon.
“There’s 11 teams in our section. We lost to the five teams above us, but we did beat the five teams below us,” Costic said. “It isn’t an easy ride to get to the playoffs.”
Costic knows a little bit about Greater Latrobe’s opponent in North Allegheny, which beat Peters Township, 9-8, last Thursday. The Lady Wildcats fell, 15-5, against Peters Township earlier this season, but in that game, the score was tied 3-all in the first half until the Lady Indians pulled away.
“I think it’s going to be a good game,” she said. “I’m a firm believer that anyone can win any game, it just depends on what your outlook and mindset are for that day.”
Over the course of the regular season, Greater Latrobe had five players who scored double-digits goals, with Walters leading the pack. Senior Julia Battaglia and sophomore Taylor Desko each scored 27 goals and contributed eight assists apiece. Sophomore Ryley Quinn scored 18 and Jogun added 12.
Walters leads the way in draw controls with 62, followed by junior Abby Costic’s 54. Quinn’s 40 ground ball controls are also a team-best.
Also helping in attack are Madison Viazanko (junior), Sarah Matsko, Mary Blycheck (sophomore) and Kloe Templeton, a junior.
Kierra Madey and Kaylee Dusetzina have split time in net for Greater Latrobe this season.
Costic believes the team’s versatility has been its biggest strength this season.
“We have kids that are very flexible in terms of their playing abilities — they can play anywhere on the field,” she said. “I think having that in our lineup definitely is good for us, because if something’s not working on the draws, we have four or five girls who are on the bench or playing in a different position that we can put up into those spots to try to get draws in our favor.”
In her 11 years of coaching Greater Latrobe, fostering a “family mentality” within each team has always been a goal for Costic.
“You have to have each other’s back on and off the field,” she said. “These kids literally are best friends on the field and they’re best friends off the field. The chemistry on the team has always been I think one of our greatest assets, because it’s not about ‘I,’ it’s about ‘we.’”
Greater Latrobe’s last postseason appearance came in 2017-18, which ended in a 23-3 first-round defeat against Sewickley Academy in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. The Lady Wildcats finished the season 7-7 in section and 7-10-1 overall that season.
That means this year’s squad has little experience in the postseason. But that’s not to say Greater Latrobe hasn’t played in some playoff-like games this season — including a 10-6 win at Hempfield Area and 8-6 road victory against Norwin.
“Had those games gone the other way, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Costic said. “We really tried to stress to these girls that it’s a big deal to make the postseason. It’s something to be proud of and something to be excited for, because they worked really hard for this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.