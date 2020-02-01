No one was in double figures, but eight people scored as the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team jumped out to a 14-point lead after three quarters and held on for a 46-38 non-section win at Franklin Regional on Friday.
The top scorer for the Wildcats, who improved to 11-7 overall, was freshman forward Emma Blair with nine points.
Sophomore forward Anna Rafferty had eight, and junior guard Rachel Ridilla and freshman forward Josie Straigis six each.
Greater Latrobe opened up a 21-11 advantage at halftime with a 14-5 second quarter and extended it to 33-19 at the end of the third quarter.
Franklin Regional (5-13) got as close as six with a little more than a minute left, but Ridilla hit two free throws with 35 seconds left. The Lady Panthers never got a shot off after that, and GL — following a steal — maintained possession and ran out the clock.
Franklin Regional did not have anyone in double digits, either. Senior forward Noelle Boyd and junior guard Maria Brush had nine apiece, and both junior guard Angel Kelly and junior forward Kathryn Nardo six.
Greater Latrobe returns to WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 play Monday at first-place Woodland Hills (12-0, 17-3). The Wildcats are 7-5 in the section.
