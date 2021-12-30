There was a familiar face on the opposing bench during Wednesday’s first day of the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball Christmas Tournament.
Jen Sobota, Greater Latrobe’s all-time leading scorer with 2,093 points, is currently the head coach at McLean High School in Virginia. The 1999 Greater Latrobe graduate returned on Wednesday and suffered a 61-48 defeat against her alma mater during the first day of the tournament.
Despite the loss, Sobota said it’s always nice to return home.
“It’s special to come back into the building and see familiar faces,” she said. “My high school coach and my grade school coach were (at the game), so those are things that make coming to places like this special.”
McLean has previously participated in Greater Latrobe’s holiday tournament. Sobota and her Lady Highlanders were added this year when current Lady Wildcats’ coach Mark Burkardt called to see if the Greater Latrobe graduate and her team wanted to make the three-and-a-half hour trip from Virginia.
Sobota said her team anticipated the road trip, but she was just as excited to return to her hometown.
“My dad is 81 and he followed me all around and high school and through college, so for me to be able to bring my team up here so he can see me coach, that’s what it’s all about,” Sobota said.
Sobota was a two-time All-WPIAL and four-time All-Section selection and was also named USA Today and Street and Smith’s All-America Honorable Mention as a senior. In addition to her 2,093 points, Sobota also recorded 700 assists and 478 steals. Sobota averaged 23.2 points and 7.6 assists a game during her career. At the time of her graduation, she held 11 Greater Latrobe school records — nine career and two season marks.
Sobota then played NCAA Division I basketball at William & Mary College in Wiliamsburg, Virginia, where she scored more than 1,000 career points and majored in kinesiology with a minor in education. She was also named All-Colonial Athletic Association her final three seasons, and to the conference’s All-Rookie team as a freshman.
“It’s great (to come back to Latrobe),” she said. “(Latrobe) is where it all started for me as far as my basketball career and helped me get onto college and get a great education at William & Mary. It led me into teaching and coaching and what I am doing now, so (Latrobe) has been a really pivotal part of my life.”
Burkardt said it was nice to see former Greater Latrobe players have success after their high school playing career.
“I think we are going to see some more players that I have had who are going to end up becoming very good coaches who are students of the game,” he said. “In our seven years here I wouldn’t be surprised if two or three of our players end up becoming very successful high school coaches.”
The Lady Wildcats were coming off a last-second win against Armstrong on Thursday and they picked up where they left off on Wednesday against McLean.
Burkardt was pleased with his team’s effort on both sides of the ball, as Greater Latrobe held a 10-point lead, 32-22, at the break.
“I thought the first half was the best two consecutive quarters we have played this year,” he said. “I think the break (helped) and then having two good days of practice refocused us.”
It was much of the same in the second half for the Lady Wildcats.
McLean cut the Greater Latrobe lead to seven points early in the third quarter, but the Lady Wildcats upped it to nine points, 46-37, by the end of the period.
Greater Latrobe pulled away in the fourth. The Lady Wildcats went on a quick 8-3 run to open the period, and built their largest lead of the game, 54-40, with a little more than four minutes to play.
Greater Latrobe closed it out with a couple easy late layups and the eventual 13-point win.
Three players were in double figures, led by Anna Rafferty, who posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bailey Watson contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Elle Snyder added 11 points.
“It’s very important (to get contributions from everyone),” Burkardt said. “It makes us harder to stop. If you have one person who does the majority of the scoring on any given night, when you shut them down then the team struggles.”
Greater Latrobe dominated McLean on the boards, as the Lady Wildcats out-rebounded the Lady Highlanders, 40-18, throughout the game.
Emma Blair’s return to the lineup proved key to Greater Latrobe’s post presence. Blair had 14 rebounds coming off the bench, while also adding four points.
“It was very important for (Emma) to come back and play the way she did,” Burkardt said. “Emma usually averages a double-double, and she is one of our better inside defenders, so it was really good to have her back.”
Greater Latrobe returns to action, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, as the Lady Wildcats take on Chartiers Valley in a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 5A semifinal. The Lady Wildcats suffered a 59-43 loss in that game against Chartiers Valley, the eventual WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up.
“When I knew (Chartiers Valley) was coming here, I knew we were going to play them,” Burkardt said. “If we are going to go anywhere, eventually you are going to have to go through them, so it’s nice to play them early and see where we stand.”
———
MCLEAN (48)
Kirkonan 3-0-6; Fitzgerald 3-10-16; Wagner 4-2-10; Thomas 3-1-7; Bremser 4-1-9. Totals, 17-14(17)—48
GREATER LATROBE (61)
Straigis 1-0-2; Berk 2-0-5; Snyder 5-0-11; Watson 6-3-15; Rafferty 7-2-16; Dominick 4-0-8; Blair 2-0-4. Totals, 27-5(7)—61
Score by Quarters
McLean 8 14 15 11 — 48 Gr. Latrobe 13 19 14 15 — 61
Three-point field goals: Berk, Snyder
