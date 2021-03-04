It’s been three years since the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team had a WPIAL playoff game. But Greater Latrobe’s 46-44 section-clinching win against Woodland Hills last Thursday sure felt like one.
Head coach Mark Burkardt is hoping that down-to-the-wire victory has prepared his No. 6-seeded Lady Wildcats for a Class 5A first-round matchup with No. 11 South Fayette, 6 p.m. tonight at Greater Latrobe.
“To beat this team here,” Burkardt said after Thursday’s game, “I think that we’re ready to start the playoffs.”
That win helped Greater Latrobe (12-2) finish atop Section 4 with a 9-1 record.
After being handed their first section loss against Woodland Hills on Feb. 18, the Lady Wildcats responded with three wins in a row.
Burkardt said he told his players last week that “the next three games are playoff games as far as we were concerned, and we wanted to treat them like that. I think we did.”
Those games included exhibition wins against Southmoreland, the No. 3 seed in Class 4A, and No. 13 Albert Gallatin of Class 5A. Greater Latrobe capped its three-game win streak with a two-point victory against No. 5 Woodland Hills, clinching first-place in the section for the first time since 2006-07. Current Greater Latrobe girls assistant Emily Fedor was a senior on that section-winning team.
Greater Latrobe won its first three games of games of the season before suffering a 50-36 non-section loss against Upper St. Clair, the No. 2 seed in Class 6A. The Lady Wildcats then strung six victories in a row until their 56-43 section loss against Woodland Hills.
South Fayette (15-4) entered the WPIAL’s open playoff format as the third-place team out of Section 1, behind only No. 2 Chartiers Valley and No. 10 Oakland Catholic. The Lady Lions downed No. 22 Connellsville Area, 48-30, in a preliminary-round game on Monday.
“They have three very good shooters that seem like scorers,” Burkardt said. “We are going to have to be on our toes defensively and put some work in the defensive effort similar to what we did against Woodland Hills.”
He said South Fayette will likely play a man-to-man defense.
“We’re going to have to look to get it to our bigs,” he said.
Burkardt was referring to 6-foot-1 sophomore Emma Blair and 6-foot-2 junior Anna Rafferty — the team’s top two scorers.
Rafferty leads the pack with 12.3 points a game, while averaging 10.3 rebounds. Blair averages 11.3 points and a team-high 12.1 rebounds.
Senior Rachel Ridilla and freshman Elle Snyder, both guards, each average eight points per game. Ava Vitula, Camille Dominick, Lexi Weatherton and Bailey Watson combine for 11.4 a game.
As a team, Greater Latrobe averages 51.1 points, while allowing 40.4. South Fayette averages similar numbers, putting up 53.9 while giving up 39.7 points a game.
The Lady Wildcats’ last playoff win came in 2018 with a first-round win against Shaler Area, which preceded a 70-50 loss versus Bethel Park in the quarterfinals.
Though the team’s current seniors were freshmen then, Burkardt isn’t worried about a lack of playoff experience.
“This was as much of a playoff experience as you’re going to see,” he said, referring to Thursday’s win against Woodland Hills. “With the limit on the number of people, and us getting a home game, I don’t think that’s going to be a factor.”
Due to a season in which winter sports teams had to navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — which included a state-mandated three-week shutdown in December — playoff games will be hosted by higher seeds through the semifinals. While many WPIAL schools did not permit visiting fans throughout the regular season due to COVID-19 precautions, the WPIAL is mandating that visiting fans be allowed for playoff games.
Schools will be permitted to allow 10% of a gym’s capacity. The number of tickets made available must be split between the home and visiting fans.
“To be able to play a playoff game at home is just awesome,” Burkardt said.
Burkardt, in his sixth year at the helm, is hoping a few solid days of practice pays off tonight in his team’s playoff opener.
“We’re feeling good, we had three really good days of practice,” he said. “I think we’re ready, or as ready we’re going to be, and we just have to come out and execute tomorrow and have some fun.”
